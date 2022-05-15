St. Louis Author Carin Fahr Shulusky Releases "Finding Light in a Lost Year"
St. Louis, MO, May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PenPower Book Marketing Services and Fossil Creek Press are pleased to announce the release of lifetime St. Louis resident Carin Fahr Shulusky’s newest novel, Finding Light in a Lost Year, a poignant analysis of the trials faced by American families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“East coast versus west coast, rural versus city,” says Shulusky, “there is often discussion about what divides us. But the pandemic had the opposite effect. It was an experience shared by all. No matter the income or where in the country a person lived, everybody was impacted in similar ways.”
Finding Light in a Lost Year follows Roni Wright and the Wright family as their seemingly perfect life is upended by a worldwide pandemic. Set against the backdrop of actual events as they unfolded, the book examines how headlines translated to the struggles faced by everyday people and families.
However, unlike those headlines, by examining the effects on the Wright family, readers can empathize with the trials, as they had to face them themselves. The story acts like a mirror, shining light onto the dark times that everybody fought through and showing that what seemed like a singular problem was actually a traumatic experience felt by all. From going store to store in search of toilet paper, to juggling a home schooling schedule while also adjusting to a new and awkward work-from-home environment, the very things that isolated us for safety were the same things that many of us would turn to our community to commiserate about—a commiseration that couldn’t happen during the times of social distancing.
“I want people who read this to see that they were not alone in their own lost year,” concludes Shulusky. “As we all did our part and refrained from time spent with family and friends, it led to a sense of isolation. We lost the camaraderie and outlets to discuss the hardships of life, and thus felt that our experiences were unique. But, in fact, many of those struggles were faced by us all, and that’s what I want people to understand when they read my book.”
Finding Light in a Lost Year is available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your independent local bookstores via Indiebound.
Title: Finding Light in a Lost Year by Carin Fahr Shulusky
Category: Family & Relationships / Biographical Fiction
Paperback ISBN: 978-1-7362417-2-1 ($14.95)
E-Book ISBN: 978-1-7362417-3-8
177 pages / Publication Date: May 2022
Publisher: Fossil Creek Press
Jeanie C. Williams
505-660-7224
www.penpowersf.com
