Go-Forth Pest Control Film Production Team Places in Top 2022 Hermes Creative Awards Competition
Greensboro, NC, May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Out of more than 6,500 submissions throughout the United States and dozens of other countries, Go-Forth Pest Control was named a Platinum and Gold winner in the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards international competition. The Hermes Creative Awards recognize outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.
Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and awards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.
“We are so excited to celebrate the impressive achievements of our 2022 Hermes Creative Awards,” said Go-Forth Cinematographer and Content Strategist Devin Forbes. “I am extremely grateful that our marketing department understands it is critically important that our company have a deep, high-touch experience in the world of filmmaking. The fact that Go-Forth earned this recognition speaks volumes about our dedication to providing great content for not only the company but our customers as well.”
Being a Platinum or Gold Winner is a tremendous achievement symbolized by the intricately detailed Hermes Platinum and Gold awards. About 17 percent of entries won Platinum, the top award, and around 20 percent the Gold Award.
Go-Forth Pest Control received awards for the following entries:
Title of Entry: “The Go-Forth Machine” Category: Electronic Media / Social Media / Interactive Media | Video | 156. Corporate Image Award: PLATINUM
Title of Entry: “Insectorcist” Halloween Promo Category: Electronic Media / Social Media / Interactive Media | Video | 166. Marketing (Service) Award: PLATINUM
Title of Entry: NC Fusion U23 2021 Season Promotion Category: Pro Bono Award: Gold
Title of Entry: “Cover the City” Community Spotlight Category: Pro Bono Award: Gold
Go-Forth Pest Control, founded in 1959 in High Point, North Carolina has additional branches in Lake Norman, Charlotte, Raleigh, Columbia, SC, and Richmond, VA. It is a third-generation, family-owned business. Go-Forth’s mission is to be people-focused in all they do, and by holding themselves accountable to the highest standards of service and professionalism, they will foster the growth of their team and their business. Go-Forth is committed to being a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a Triad Fast 50 company, and one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Companies in America. For more information please, visit http://Go-Forth.com.
