American First National Bank Provides a Grant to HopeLink of Southern Nevada
Henderson Community Bank provides support to local non-profit for 3rd year in a row.
Henderson, NV, May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- American First National Bank provides a $3,000 grant to HopeLink of Southern Nevada. This is the 3rd year in a row the community bank has made a grant to the non-profit organization as a show of support for the work HopeLink does in our community. “We are happy to continue to show support for a much needed resource in our valley,” said Barbara Pope/Vice President, Branch Manager at American First National Bank in Henderson, Nevada.
About HopeLink
Since 1991, HopeLink's mission has been to prevent homelessness, preserve families, promote self-sufficiency, and provide hope for all in our community to have a safe place to call home. Serving 12,000 residents in crisis each year across Southern Nevada.
For more information about American First National Bank, visit www.afnb.com.
Henderson Branch
10345 S. Eastern Ave., Ste. 120
Henderson, NV 89052
Contact
Barbara Pope
