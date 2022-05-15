Conch Shell Int’l. Film Fest 2022 Pre-Fest Film & Chat Celebrates Caribbean Diaspora Narratives
Queens, NY, May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) is thrilled to announce CSIFF2022 Pre-Fest “Film & Chat” online series’ May event will feature three short Caribbean Diaspora films: “Instead Dread,” written and directed by Dawn Wilkinson; “Veronica,” written by Tanya Perez/directed by Reiko Aylesworth; and “Papichulo,” written & directed by Marquis Smalls.
Sponsored by Filmocracy.com (https://festival.filmocracy.com/conchshelliff/), this online event takes place on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 5pm EST. The film screenings will be followed by a moderated artist chat with Tanya Perez, Dawn Wilkinson and Marquis Smalls.
The Pre-Fest Film & Chat series is hosted by Conch Shell International Film Festival (CSIFF). CSIFF celebrates films and screenplays written by artists from the Caribbean and the Caribbean Diaspora. For the second consecutive year, industry sponsor Filmocracy (https://festival.filmocracy.com/conchshelliff/) will provide an inclusive and interactive online film festival experience for filmmakers and attendees. The festival will feature short films, special screenings, workshops, networking events, masterclasses and after parties.
Conch Shell International Film Fest’ 3-Day event takes place August 26, 2022-August 28. For festival information and to order your pass go to: www.conchshelliff.com Follow us: IG & FB @Conchshelliff.
About the Films
Instant Dread - written/directed by Dawn Wilkinson
Summary
Kauri, a stylist at the Max n’ Relax Salon, dreams of a spirit who gives her a magical shell pouch. Inside, she finds a secret ingredient for her new invention. Unexpectedly, the product gives everyone instant dreadlocks and Kauri is faced with the charge of selling out her culture. (Running time: 13 minutes)
Veronica - written by Tanya Perez; directed by Reiko Aylesworth
Summary
Veronica's seemingly perfect life is thrown in to chaos when she realizes that in order to be her most authentic self, she must become someone else... literally. This dramedy about a Latinx woman grappling with an existential crisis is a brash examination of what it really means to 'be yourself'. She seeks understanding and community and finds understandable bewilderment. Finally, a friend emerges unexpectedly from Veronica's past, also perplexed by her circumstances but providing a touchstone to motivate her forward. (Running time: 12 minutes)
Awards: Tanya Perez - Best Actress StoryMode Independent Short Film Awards; Best Screenplay OutLanta Con; Best LBGTQ+ short of Best Shorts Competition
Papichulo - written/directed by Marquis Smalls
Summary
When Chulo, a young Puerto-Rican father, gets pressure from his family to give up his dreams for the reality of a "real job," he must persevere to overcome all obstacles to achieve what he believes is rightfully his.
Previous screenings: Premiered at the HBO NY Latino Film Festival in 2008; Urbanworld Film Festival in 2008; Inaugural International Puerto Rican Heritage Film Festival NYC 2010 (Running time: 20 minutes)
Event date: Saturday, May 28, 2022
Time: 5pm EST/ 2pm PST/ 4pm CST
Location: Online
How to attend:
Get your tickets from Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/265528792767.
Use promo code CSIFF2022PREFEST to get a free ticket
