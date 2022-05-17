Manta Island Resort Awarded by Tripadvisor in 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hottest New Hotel
Manta Island Resort Recognized Among Best in the World, Thanks to Outstanding Traveler Reviews and Ratings
Glover's Reef, Belize, May 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Manta Island Resort today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for Hottest New Hotels ranking 8 out of 25. In a year of heavy competition and changing traveler priorities, Manta Island Resort, Belize, exceeded expectations and has been lauded as one of their favorites. Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, the Travelers’ Choice Awards honor the best in travel, recognizing the places that delivered the most exceptional experiences.
“This is no one-time accomplishment,” says Kimberly Castillo, the Marketing Director at Manta Island Resort. “We will not rest on our laurels, this win cements our commitment to up our game. We make it our goal to be known as the island resort running out of room to hang plaques that attest to the excellence we strive to achieve 24/7. Each award we win represents a challenge to run a resort that is so popular, finding an available cabana can take time!”
“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Best of the Best is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travelers' new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."
About Manta Island Resort
Established in February 2021, Manta Island Resort is an intimate private island resort located approximately 36 miles off the coast of southern Belize. With only 9 cabanas and 3 two-bedroom villas on a 12-acre island. The island is positioned on one of Belize's most breathtaking destinations, Glover's Reef Atoll, which is a world heritage site & marine reserve known for having the greatest diversity of reef types in the Caribbean. Rates include accommodations, meals, unlimited local bar tab, snorkeling trips, island hopping tour, transportation to the island on arrival and departure days (puddle jumper flight from Belize City Airport + boat ride to island). More info at Mantaislandresort.
