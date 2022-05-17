Author Deborah L. King Releases Second Novel
Author, Deborah L. King will be at the Shiny Squirrel Art Studio in Lisle, IL discussing and signing her new book "Glory Unbound." "Glory Unbound" is the sequel to her debut novel "Glory Bishop" from Red Adept Publishing, LLC.
Lisle, IL, May 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now that spring has sprung in Chicagoland, Author Deborah L. King will host a proper launch for her second novel Glory Unbound. Saturday, June 11, 2022. 12:30-2:30pm, at Shiny Squirrel Art Studio in Lisle, Illinois. There will be pretend champagne, fancy cookies, and birdcages full of chocolates. There's even a few giveaways. There will be signings and a reading or two, too.
In this second book of the series, Glory Bishop has finally broken free of her mother's oppressive grasp and is offered a new life by a seemingly altruistic Chicago socialite, but there may be more than good intentions at play. Against the advice of trusted friends and family, Glory chooses the protection of Malcom Porter, her adoring, much older, bad-boy-turned-minister fiancé.
Thrust into a gilded world of wealth, society and privilege, Glory struggles to overcome the guilt of loving her new life. The whirlwind of 1980s designer clothing, penthouse views, and first-class travel is a far cry from her former existence.
With this new reality, comes unexpected complications and temptations. As she struggles to remain true to herself and her fiancé, Glory wonders if she will ever truly feel at home in this new world. Follow Glory Bishop in her continuing search for freedom and independence, as she once again strives to be her own savior.
Deborah King has been a writer and storyteller her whole life. She published her first short story when she was seven years old. When she’s not writing, Deborah enjoys cartoons, cooking, photography, and Star Trek. Born and raised in Chicago, Deborah has managed to achieve all of her childhood dreams and still lives in the area with her husband and two youngest children. According to her daughter, she has “literally aced her life!”
In this second book of the series, Glory Bishop has finally broken free of her mother's oppressive grasp and is offered a new life by a seemingly altruistic Chicago socialite, but there may be more than good intentions at play. Against the advice of trusted friends and family, Glory chooses the protection of Malcom Porter, her adoring, much older, bad-boy-turned-minister fiancé.
Thrust into a gilded world of wealth, society and privilege, Glory struggles to overcome the guilt of loving her new life. The whirlwind of 1980s designer clothing, penthouse views, and first-class travel is a far cry from her former existence.
With this new reality, comes unexpected complications and temptations. As she struggles to remain true to herself and her fiancé, Glory wonders if she will ever truly feel at home in this new world. Follow Glory Bishop in her continuing search for freedom and independence, as she once again strives to be her own savior.
Deborah King has been a writer and storyteller her whole life. She published her first short story when she was seven years old. When she’s not writing, Deborah enjoys cartoons, cooking, photography, and Star Trek. Born and raised in Chicago, Deborah has managed to achieve all of her childhood dreams and still lives in the area with her husband and two youngest children. According to her daughter, she has “literally aced her life!”
Contact
Deborah KingContact
708-818-7768
https://deborahlking.com
708-818-7768
https://deborahlking.com
Categories