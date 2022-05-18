SCA Sunset’s Live Jam 107 Adds Three (3) New Radio Shows This Week.
SCA Sunset’s Live Jam 107 today announced the addition of three (3) new weekly radio shows, Metalmania, Phestival & Tomorrowland.
Cherry Hill, NJ, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SCA Sunset’s Live Jam 107 today announced the addition of three (3) new weekly radio shows, Metalmania, Phestival & Tomorrowland. MetalMania plays a live hard rock and heavy metal concert in its entirety every Tuesday evening beginning at 9PM EST. Phestival is the radio show that airs Friday Nights at 9PM EST to 3AM EST and where listeners hear songs by the classic rock band Phish that are from their own music festivals and/or are from music festivals where the band headlined or played. And, Tomorrowland, the new seven-hour radio program airing live sets and music from those festivals over the years is on Saturday Nights from 10PM EST to 5AM EST. The new shows and programs launch this week and on May 17 in markets worldwide, including at Tune In, Radio FM, Deezer and in the top markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Washington, DC and in global markets such as Japan, India, the United Kingdom and anywhere that broadcasts radio, except for Russia (SCA Sunset product is not available in Russia).
The MetalMania show is where Live Jam 107 plays a very special and handpicked heavy metal concert in its entirety. On the new schedule are live shows by Metallica, Slipknot, Slayer, Judas Priest and the Rockin'1000 full concert at Stade de France, Paris 2019. Tomorrow night on May 17, Metallica’s, Live in Berlin, Germany 2019 will be the debut live concert featured on the MetalMania radio show.
Phestival night on the Phestival Radio program debuts this week on Friday night. That is a radio program that only plays music by the rock band Phish, from their many music festivals they have produced over the last few decades. The program will also play music by the and at the music festivals they headlined and played at live.
Tomorrowland is non stop music from the world-famous music festivals over the years and then newly add material will be added every week and accordingly. Tomorrowland broadcasts all night long beginning at 10PM every Saturday. The radio show goes all night until 5AM every week.
"I'm excited add the new shows and new material and I am particularly excited to break down the shows a bit more and precisely, rather than a vague overall show about my favorite bands and their repertoire," said Don Lichterman, the head of SCA Sunset. "This is an incredible privilege to be able to choose the music for these shows, and I plan to pick and choose the best material accordingly if not for anything, because I love this music."
About Live Jam 107
Live Jam 107 is the world’s first and only "all live" radio station with an "all live" radio format where every song played is the live version. Weekly shows are The Improv Café, NPR’s All Things Considered Live, MetalMania, Phestival, Tomorrowland.
About SCA Sunset
SCA Sunset and its companies are known for creating products that enhance people's lives. Through SCA Sunset and its companies, we’re equally dedicated to improving lives. Our commitment extends to helping local communities, fostering better educational systems, supporting the arts and culture, helping disadvantaged youth, protecting and improving the environment, animal welfare, wildlife issues and encouraging employee volunteerism.
