Ember Choral Arts to Present Two Concerts Featuring a World Premiere Piece
Ember Choral Arts to present two concerts celebrating the planet earth, featuring the new work "Listen" by Robert Paterson.
Montclair, NJ, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ember Choral Arts an internationally recognized and award-winning choral ensemble will be performing two concerts entitled “Can We Talk… About Our Home” a celebration of Our Home, the planet earth. This is the third and final installment of the “Can We Talk…” series.
The concert will feature a new work commissioned by Ember specifically for this concert, composed by Robert Paterson, entitled, Listen. This new work utilizes text from numerous sources, including Greta Thunberg, Franklin D. Roosevelt, John Paul II, and Buddha. “Listen uses a tapestry of quotes from various, well-known sources, both ancient and contemporary, that are about or related to the environment. My main goal, through music, is to create a musical call to action, encourage listening, and help to raise awareness about our environment and the natural world around us,” says Paterson.
The concert will also feature a chamber orchestra from American Modern Ensemble (AME). An instrumental ensemble founded by Paterson. AME’s mission is to spotlight contemporary music via lively programming and to perform a wide repertoire, using a robust combination of instrumentalists, vocalists, and conductors.
Ember’s program also includes well-known pieces such as “Colors of the Wind” from the Disney animated feature Pocahontas and the Louis Armstrong classic “What A Wonderful World.” Artistic Director and Conductor Dr. Deborah Simpkin King hopes that this concert will help the community come together by asking some difficult questions. “How do we talk about chemical exposure and health, about climate change and fossil fuels, about natural habitats and the expansive needs of modern life? How do we find a healthy balance? Surely the first step is opening our hearts and minds to each other; understanding that we share many common values, among them, the protection of our homes . . . of Our [Planet Earth] Home.” says King.
The Performances
There will be two in-person performances as well as a live stream. The performance on Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 pm will be held at St. John’s in the Village, located at 218 West 11th Street, NYC. The New York Concert will also be live-streamed. The performance on Sunday, May 22 at 5:00 pm will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, located at 94 Pine Street, Montclair, NJ. For more information call 888-407-6002. All tickets can be purchased at www.EmberArts.org.
