NIX United at European Health Tech Innovation Week 2022
NIX United, a global software engineering company with extensive experience in developing and deploying advanced healthcare software solutions, will participate at the European Health-Tech Innovation Week 2022 sponsored by GIANT Health.
St. Petersburg, FL, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The conference will take place from the 16th to 20th of May in Liverpool, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, and Barcelona, in virtual format. More than 100 world-class speakers, immersive workshops, and cutting-edge health tech companies will be featured at this year’s European Health-Tech Innovation Week. This is a great opportunity to connect with world-class professionals and discuss the recent breakthroughs in healthcare technology and innovation, as well as their commercial prospects.
NIX United will be presented as a strategic partner developing custom healthcare and life science solutions to help businesses enhance the quality of medical services, patient care, hospital operations, and treatment effectiveness. The company has established itself as a professional and competent software vendor for industry leaders, including Fortune 500 companies.
Natalie Tkachenko, healthcare software solutions advisor, will be available on the GIANT online platform to discuss how the NIX United team can assist healthcare organizations of all sizes innovate their products, processes, and services, as well as improve operational and financial efficiencies.
About NIX United
NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 2500 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, the company has empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to paving their way in industry leadership. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
NIX United will be presented as a strategic partner developing custom healthcare and life science solutions to help businesses enhance the quality of medical services, patient care, hospital operations, and treatment effectiveness. The company has established itself as a professional and competent software vendor for industry leaders, including Fortune 500 companies.
Natalie Tkachenko, healthcare software solutions advisor, will be available on the GIANT online platform to discuss how the NIX United team can assist healthcare organizations of all sizes innovate their products, processes, and services, as well as improve operational and financial efficiencies.
About NIX United
NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 2500 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, the company has empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to paving their way in industry leadership. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
Contact
NIX UnitedContact
Yevheniia Kryvenko
+380505996214
https://nix-united.com/
Yevheniia Kryvenko
+380505996214
https://nix-united.com/
Categories