Denver Business Journal Names Toll Brothers as Best Place to Work
Denver, CO, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Denver Business Journal recently revealed the results of its annual Best Places to Work Awards, and Toll Brothers Colorado was the number one homebuilder and third best overall in the extra-large company category (100+ employees).
“Toll Brothers was honored for the passion we have for our customer as well as our relentless focus on building a culture that allows exceptional people to thrive,” said Mark Bailey, Group President for Toll Brothers Colorado. “The number one word used to describe working in the Colorado Division is ‘fun.’ Our culture starts with our amazing people. Happy employees build happy homes—that’s the key to our success.”
“We enjoy spending time together with our Fantastic Fun Fridays where employees shut down early on a Friday for games, food, drinks and casual non-work related conversation,” Bailey added. “We also climb 14ers together, with a total of seven under our belt. Even novice hikers are encouraged to take on the challenge of hiking a 14,000-foot tall mountain knowing their teammates are there to help them reach the summit.”
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states as well as in the District of Columbia.
Toll Brothers was named the World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder Magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder Magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
