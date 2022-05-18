Workstyle Flexible Spaces Expands Co-working Space in North Houston
Houston, TX, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Workstyle Flexible Spaces, an entity of Boxer Property, recently approved expansion plans at its North Houston property, located at 340 North Sam Houston Parkway. The phased revamp and expansion brings an additional 15,000 RSF of flexible and collaborative space that includes modern conference rooms, lounge space, and huddle rooms to the 1st and 2nd floor of the Boxer managed property.
340 North Sam Houston Parkway East is conveniently located off of Beltway 8 near I-45, FM 1960 and Hardy Toll Road, close to Bush Intercontinental Airport. The vibrant property offers professional offices with lush garden lobbies and a koi pond.
With a greater emphasis on health, hygiene, and a positive work-life balance for office staff, the demand for flexible offices continues to surge. Marc el-Khouri, Director of Workstyle at Boxer Property commented, “shared office space has not only gained momentum because of its cost-effectiveness, but also the increase in employee productivity.” Customers will also enjoy on-site property maintenance, management and leasing, café, and 24-hour secure key card access.
About Workstyle Flexible Spaces
Workstyle flexible and collaborative spaces are Boxer Property’s signature hybrid of co-working and private offices that provide startups and small business owners the opportunity to rent individual spaces at a fraction of the cost of traditional office space. With over 60 locations nationwide, Workstyle members have full access to other Workstyle facilities, giving them the ability to work from any of our locations.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
