Testrite Visual Attending CStore-Point 2022 Regional Conference
Hackensack, NJ, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual is pleased to announce it will be attending the 2022 CStore-Point Regional Conference in Coronado, California at the Hotel Del Coronado, from May 22 - 25, 2022. The CStore-Point Regional Conference is a strategic trade forum that brings together Retail Executives and Suppliers into one venue to discuss and connect on the topics that impact the retail experience in 2022 and beyond.
Brand Retail Executives come to CStore-Point to discuss the changing landscape of the in-store experience, and how this impacts visual merchandising including interior design, merchandising, fixturing, equipment and food service. Suppliers come to CStore-Point to grow their network and build relationships with brand executives to discuss innovative solutions with forward-thinking executives, who are looking for fresh ideas to meet the needs of modern consumers and retail expectations.
“There has never been a better time to attend this long-standing networking event,” says Paula Goodelman, Sales Manager at Testrite Visual. “It is a great opportunity for our Sales and Product Specialists to bring new ideas to the table, gain and nurture valuable connections, and support executives of major retail brands who want to stay ahead of the curve for retail innovation.”
Sean Mahoney and Matt Dickey will be at CStore-Point from Testrite. Visitors are invited to reach out to Paula Goodelman with questions to arrange a meeting or to request specific product information.
Visit the CSTore-Point Website for more information: https://cpmgevents.com/c-storepoint/
About
Testrite Visual is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business and American manufacturer focused on providing hardware and solutions to integrate graphics into the retail environment.
