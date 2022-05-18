Promet’s Provus Solution Selected as a Pantheon® Technology Partner
Chicago, IL, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Harnessing the power of partnerships Pantheon’s collaborative solutions drive agility for next-level digital experiences
Andrew Kucharski, president of Promet Source, announced today that Promet has has been selected as a Pantheon technology partner.
“We are honored that our Provus platform for empowering marketers and content editors with no-code, drag-and-drop page building tools, has been recognized by Pantheon as one of seven highly innovative solutions that align with the inherent agility and technological superiority of Pantheon’s WebOps platform,” Kucharski noted.
“For organizations and agencies alike, productivity and agility are critical to executing on digital experience projects,” said Josh Koenig, Pantheon co-founder and chief strategy officer. “The solutions we’ve identified and featured in the Technology Partner Directory are going to shorten the path to finding these capabilities and implementing them.”
A component-based web design system, Provus is providing for vast new efficiencies toward a gradual elimination of the wall that had previously existed between easy-to-create and manage SAAS solutions, and scalable Drupal solutions for websites that have complex content and data models.
More efficient open source development processes mean a faster time to launch with greater flexibility. Provus on Pantheon, pushes this accelerated development cycle even further by leveraging Pantheon’s WebOps tools to drive benefits that include:
Access to Terminus through the Docksall docker orchestration tool;
Use of a single command, “fin pull,” to get the latest database and media assets;
An automatic push of updated versions, to Pantheon from Travis, when pull requests are merged to the “develop” branch;
Configuration import and database updates that happen automatically using Quicksilver; and
Notification of Slack channels when new code is deployed using Quicksilver.
“An essential differentiator from other drag-and-drop page-building tools is the degree to which Provus provides for built-in adherence to organization’s brand guidelines to ensure consistency and aesthetic alignment,” Kucharski pointed out.
“As the new standard in component-based web design and development in Drupal, Promet continues to devote a depth and breadth of brainpower toward the creation of next-level content authoring experiences,” Kucharski noted.” “Recently,” he added, “we moved toward a Drupal distribution model that enables developers to choose the features they would like to leverage, while allowing for easier installation and updates.”
About Promet Source
Founded in 2003, Promet Source is an innovative web design and development agency that specializes in scalable, manageable, and navigable open source web solutions that simplify complexities and ignite new digital possibilities. Employing a distinct, human-centered design approach, Promet facilitates engagements that serve to establish alignment among the all of stakeholders and their varied user groups.
About Pantheon
Pantheon cloud native software includes governance, security and collaboration tools that make it easy to securely manage a single website or thousands of websites across multiple teams in one platform. The built-in ability to simultaneously create, test, deploy and run live sites with unrivaled hosting speed, scalability and uptime give marketing teams the agility to win in the dynamic world of digital marketing.
