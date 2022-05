Millennium Group INC Has Launched Millennium Ultra Software 6.0.0

Natick, MA, May 19, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The premium access control system providers of Massachusetts, United States of America, Millennium Group INC has launched the new version of their software- Millennium Ultra 6.0.0.The Managing Director of Millennium Group INC, Greg Goldman has said: "We are excited to launch the upgraded version of Millennium Ultra Software, termed as 6.0.0. Our whole team had worked on improving the previous version of Millennium to give a more advanced and robust access control system to the public, organizations, schools/colleges, etc."Mr. Goldman further added: "Millennium Ultra Software 6.0.0 has equipped with a lot of new features and functionalities that make it the best access control system in Natick, Massachusetts."Following are the new added features and integrations:Two-Factor AuthorizationOperator Rights by Report TypeSmartHub Home AutomationObject ManagementAvigilon CCTV VMSMercury ControllersATMA ControllersLicense Plate Recognition (Avigilon)ID Scanner (Visitor Module)Upgraded Power SupplyBluetooth/MIFARE ReaderNew Millennium GatewayNew 6-Door KitColBlue Bluetooth ReaderAbout Millennium Group INCWith over 60 years of experience, Millennium Group INC has been providing a safe & secure environment to companies, colleges, religious institutions, and apartment buildings across the USA.Its product, Millennium Ultra Software is an admiringly flexible and reliable access control system that can manage the most challenging prerequisites in any business environment. It is easy to set up and operate, and also facilitates the control and monitoring of your access control system.