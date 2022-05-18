New from Higher Ground Books & Media and Author, Ron Isaacs
Springfield, OH, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order.
Prayer for the World: Song of the Grass by Ron Isaacs. Song of the Grass is based on the writings of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement. Born in Ukraine, he lived his life with joy and happiness and his many followers love to sing. Known for his stories and fantastical tales, Rabbi Nachman believed that each and every shepherd had his own special melody, according to the grasses and special location where he is grazing.
Ron Isaacs, known as “the teaching rabbi,” has published more than 125 books that make learning and lore easily accessible to readers of all ages and beliefs. From his Every Person’s Guide to Judaism series to Ask the Rabbi, to Do Animals Have Souls, his books are invaluable sources of information and definitive reference works for people of all faiths. His children’s picture book with Karen Rostoker Gruber (Farmer Kobi’s Hanukkah Match) was named one of the Best Children’s Books of 2015 by the Bureau of Education and Research. He currently serves Beth Judah Temple in Wildwood New Jersey as its spiritual leader and also works for Stein Hospice in his role called Chords of Comfort, bringing his song and guitar to put a smile on the face of his clients. He can be reached at www.rabbiron.com and one can follow his blogs at https://thoughtsfromrabbiron.wordpress.com/
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
