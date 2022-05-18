New Release by HGBM Author, Marjorie Joseph
Springfield, OH, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order in the Higher Ground Books & Media Shop.
Melody Maxwell has it all. She’s smart, beautiful and successful. Her one drawback is that she has no luck with men. After a string of failed relationships, she meets Darien Stiles. He’s a handsome and lucrative businessman. What Melody doesn’t know is that Darien is a married, and he’s a closet criminal. When Melody learns the truth, she drops him like a bad habit. Melody thinks she’s free from her risky ties with Darien Stiles, but she’s in for the surprise of her life. Darien’s boss, Clarke Vale, an even bigger scoundrel, has his eye on her, and will stop at nothing to have her. An unplanned meeting with Luke Bryant is a game-changer for Melody. Luke actually is Mr. Right. They fall in love, but there are roadblocks and pitfalls along the way the two could not have foreseen.
Over the years, Marjorie Joseph has partnered with her Heavenly Father, and has penned a number of unique stories and experiences. Her journey as an author has led her far away from the course she would have chosen for herself. Writing is no longer a hobby or pastime. It is a God-given ministry with the potential to impact lives for the better one reader at a time. She sees writing as a tool given to her by God for the purpose of reaching the lost for Christ, and to offer hope to those who know Him as their Lord.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
