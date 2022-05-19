Esperanza’s Fundraising Concert, May 26, Celebrates EHS Big Band Jazz, with Guest Artist, Vincent Gardner
Esperanza Entertainment Unit’s fundraising concert, May 26, celebrates 22 years of Big Band Jazz at EHS, with guest artist, Vincent Gardner, nationally-acclaimed musician.
Anaheim, CA, May 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Esperanza Entertainment Unit hosts Big Band Blowout jazz concert to benefit the music education program at EHS on May 26, 2022 at the PYLUSD Performing Arts Center. Big Band Blowout celebrates 22 years of Big Band Jazz tradition at EHS and the return to live performing arts with full audiences.
Big Band Blowout Jazz Concert
May 26, 2002 starts 7PM
Performing Arts Center PYLUSD
1651 N. Valencia Ave. in Placentia
https://ehseu.org/bbbinfo/
bigbandblowout@ehseu.org
Since 1999, the Big Band Blowout jazz concert is an opportunity for young musicians to perform with professional musicians on the same stage. The EEU signature concert experience features the award-winning bands of Esperanza HS and Bernardo Yorba Middle School in collaboration with our guest artist, performing Big Band Jazz tunes in a beautiful modern performing arts theater.
“The opportunity for our students to perform with some of the greatest jazz musicians in the country is always exciting,” said EEU Director, Mr. Bradley Davis, “Mr. Gardner is someone who has been on our list of people that we would love to have out to work with our students, for years.”
EEU Jazz Bands annually attend Essentially Ellington regional festival in Las Vegas and has competed nationally at Essentially Ellington in New York. Essentially Ellington initiatives, created by Jazz at Lincoln Center, are world-class jazz education events that have inspired many jazz music programs like Big Band Blowout.
EEU is delighted to welcome Vincent Gardner, the Lead Trombonist from Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis since in 2000. As an accomplished bandleader, musician and composer, Gardner originals are described as both beautiful and expressive. Mr. Gardner performs with diverse ensembles and is also the Director of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Youth Orchestra. www.vincentgardner.com
“Our goal is always to expose our students to music at its highest level so that they can see how far they can go,” said Davis, “We are looking forward to sharing with one of the greatest jazz trombonists in the world and enjoying an amazing night of music.”
Tickets are $15; presale https://ehseu.org/bbbinfo/ and lobby sales open at 530PM concert night.
About Esperanza Entertainment Unit
Director Brad Davis, performer and studio teacher from southern California music community, continuously prepares students for lifelong appreciation of performing arts, as enthusiasts and professional artists. EEU Boosters nonprofit organization supports the Music Director in providing EEU students with high-quality instrumental music education and performance opportunities.
Media Contact:
Bradley Davis, Band Director
publicity@ehseu.org
(714)986-7540
https://ehseu.org/
Contact
Esperanza EUContact
