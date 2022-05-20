Shirt of the Year Crowdfunding Project
The shirt of 2021 has launched on Kickstarter.
Munich, Germany, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shirt of the year announces the launch of their “shirt of 2021” crowdfunding campaign. This new product is now available on Kickstarter. With the collected funds the company aims to open their web shop and offer a new “shirt of the year” every year.
“It is a project that started as a fun way to reflect on what was happening in 2020. Now it turned into a business idea which we would like to realize” says Sterre, CEO at Shirt of the year. “The shirts are like a collectable item, something to remember the years by. Plus, they look stylish and are a great conversation starter!”
Features and benefits of the shirts include:
· A different design every year.
· The event on which the design is based will be picked by vote.
· Organic materials and long-lasting stitched design.
· Unisex fit.
The “shirt of 2021” is available starting May 17th at €25,-. For more information visit: http://kck.st/3wmUSMZ
About Shirt of the year: In 2020 they launched their first crowdfunding project with “the shirt of 2020.” The project was a success and was fully funded on Kickstarter. This started the idea of making a new shirt every year, with a different design. If the “the shirt of 2021” crowdfunding campaign is a success the company aims to open their web shop later this year.
Social media profiles:
Instagram @shirtoftheyear
Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1pYcasevCwGqpmnorIGcNcmdclQkZOIdZ?usp=sharing
