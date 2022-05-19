LifeBiotic's Botanical Formula Shows Significant Destruction of Multiple GI Cancer Cells
In a new cell model study, the patented LCS101 formula eliminated up to 90% of cancer cells within 72 hours.
Tel-Aviv, Israel, May 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The vast majority of patients stricken with gastrointestinal (GI) cancer (colon, pancreatic and gallbladder cancers) often utilize the support of some form of natural products along with their conventional treatments. However, little evidence exists regarding the true safety and efficacy of these products.
LCS101 is a patented herbal formula made from a unique combination of highly concentrated botanical extracts that addresses this specific issue. LCS101 has been developed by the Israeli-based biotech company LifeBiotic to provide a scientific evidence-based product that supports integrative cancer care.
To develop LCS101, fifteen years of ongoing scientific research was done in collaboration with oncologists, biologists and scientists from leading medical centers and universities, including Harvard Medical School, MD Anderson and others. This significant effort makes LCS101 the most researched botanical formula in cancer care.
A recent study focused specifically on evaluating the anti-cancer effect of LCS101 on multiple GI cancer cells. In this lab-based cell model study, cancer cells from the colon, pancreatic, gallbladder and bile duct were exposed to LCS101 in varying doses.
Results of the study indicate that LCS101 eliminates up to 90% of these cancer cells.
Earlier studies testing LCS101 selective anti-cancer effects on multiple breast, prostate, bladder and lung cancer cells have shown similar results. This suggests that LCS101’s anti-cancer effect is widespread and not limited to cancer cells affecting only certain organs.
Another important aspect of these studies indicates that LCS101 can reduce certain side effects when used along with chemotherapy and/or radiation without drug interference or contredictions. This suggests that LCS101 is a safe, valuable option as complementary support for cancer patients undergoing conventional treatments.
About LifeBiotic
LifeBiotic, an Israeli-based biotech company, develops natural botanical products designed to improve overall health as well as help reduce the debilitating effects of conventional cancer treatments.
LifeBiotic's patented botanical formula, LCS101 (Protectival), was the subject of extensive multi-year evidence-based scientific research regarding its multi-targeted approach to cancer care. This important study was published in nine leading academic oncology journals that serve the medical profession. LifeBiotic was recently honored when UNESCO selected this research on Protectival to present to its global medical community.
All LifeBiotic products, available world-wide without prescription, have been created through the innovative approach of combining traditional medical knowledge with cutting-edge technology and objective, evidence-based scientific research.
Lifebiotic website: https://lifebiotic.com
LCS101 research website: https://lcs101.com
Contact
Lifebiotic Medical Research Ltd.Contact
Gai Havkin
+972-3-7440888
https://lifebiotic.com
