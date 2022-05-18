Uzbek Writer Kochkar Narkabil Named Recipient of 2022 Gjenima Prize
Dallas, TX, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mundus Artium Press announces the award of its annual Gjenima Prize to the versatile Uzbek writer Kochkar Narkabil.
Mundus Artium's decision to award the Gjenima Prize to Narkabil, a poet, writer and playwright, is supported by numerous nominations submitted by literary institutions in Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, England and China, as well as by public figures and academic institutions based in Azerbaijan and Ukraine.
Narkabil was born in 1968 in the village of Mominkul in the Altynsay district of Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region. He is the author of many poetry books, including Tulip in My Palm, The Unique World, Flower in the Window, Crying Behind the River, Who Wakes the Sun?..., I Came to See Your Eyes, Afghan: 2 Companies and Smile, My Dear. His prose works include Company, Mystery under the Sky, We Did Not Return from the War..., Samodil, There Was No Sky in the Distance and The First Day of the War.
Narkabil's dramatic plays Tests of Destiny, You Wake the Sun, Light Does Not Stay in the Shade, Luck is on Our Side, Do Not Take Off Your Shoes Without Water, Do Not Go Far from the Ground, Spot in the Heart, Seek Happiness in Your Home, Women, Be as High as Mountains! and Everything Has an Answer have been staged in theaters in Uzbekistan and other regions. His comedy Five Widows and One Leader had a recent particularly successful staging at the Azerbaijan State Drama Theater named after Jafar Jabbarli.
The author's works have also been warmly received by Russian readers. His books Hochu uvidet tvoi glaza and Tulpan na snegu have been published in the Russian Federation, and his short stories appear regularly in several prestigious Russian publications.
In 1992 Narkabil graduated from the journalism faculty of Tashkent State University. In 1993 he was awarded Uzbekistan's Osman Nasir State Prize. In 2001 the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan awarded him the title of Honored Journalist. In 2005 he graduated with honors from the Academy of State and Social Construction under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.
Narkabil is currently the Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper Man and the Law, published by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan. He is a member of the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, as well as of the Writers' Union of Uzbekistan.
Since 2021, Narkabil's s work has included providing spiritual and educational support to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan.
First granted in 2004, the Gjenima Prize is awarded by Mundus Artium Press as "an expression of thanks to the majestic spirit of the written word in the interest of the human race." The prize recognizes the creator of an important body of literary work or a single major literary achievement that has played a part in current history.
The Gjenima Prize committee includes literary and academic figures and is chaired by Mundus Artium director Dr. Gjeke Marinaj and Mary Yeh. Marinaj will travel to Uzbekistan to present the Gjenima Prize to Narkabil in person in a ceremony scheduled for May 21, 2022.
