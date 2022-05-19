Lynn Clement Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Realtor Lynn Clement Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida, Office
Sarasota, FL, May 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lynn Clement has joined the Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group as a member of the Fevrier Group.
She brings strong skills and knowledge in marketing, social media, customer service, and Lakewood Ranch new construction, earning recognition for new-home sales and customer satisfaction.
Prior to her real estate career, Clement worked in nursing, making her way up to Director of Nursing and Vice President of Nursing/Operations for a healthcare organization. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Binghamton University and her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Rochester, both in New York.
Clement enjoys tennis, hiking, pickle ball, music and water activities. She is a Suncoast Blood Bank volunteer and attends Our Lady of Angels Church in Lakewood Ranch.
The RE/MAX Alliance Group Sarasota office is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Clement can be reached at (941) 650-1138 or Lynnclement.floridarealtor@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
