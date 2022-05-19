Dundee's Favourite Grocer's Boy Bids Farewell to His Delivery Bike
Tayside Author Robert Murray Celebrates the Conclusion of His Book Trilogy with Free Event
Stirling, United Kingdom, May 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Robert Murray, author of The Grocer's Boy Trilogy, is marking the occasion of the publication of the final installment in the series thanks to a special event being made possible by Dundee Library Services. Coinciding with the launch of "The Grocer's Boy Gets Down to Business," Robbie will be delivering a presentation about the book, inviting questions from his readers, and autographing copies on request.
In his book, Robert looks back on thirty years in the British grocery distribution trade, reflecting on the many changes that took place in the sector between the 1970s and the turn of the century as he considers the distributive trades revolution that took place in that period. With many anecdotes and personal recollections, Robert discusses an eventful period in grocery distribution in which he had moved from teaching and training into the busy corporate world of Dundee's Watson and Philip. From the social and economic turbulence of the 1980s to the ruthless commercial competitiveness of the 1990s, Robert witnessed sweeping changes in the industry which would transform the way companies did business in the UK and far beyond.
"The Grocer's Boy Gets Down to Business" is published by Stirling's Extremis Publishing, who previously oversaw the publication of the first two entries in the series. Director Julie Christie said: "We are always delighted to work with Robbie, and are so pleased to have made possible his ambition of detailing his story of a professional life that was packed full of surprises and unexpected changes taking place in Britain throughout the decades of his work in the food wholesale and retail industries. It is an amazing accomplishment to see the final part of the series come to life for his many fans."
The launch event is taking place on Tuesday 31st May at 2pm for 2:30pm at Dundee Central Library. While the event is free to attend, the Library have asked if people would book their ticket in advance either by calling their reception directly on 01382 431500 or by reserving their seat on EventBrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/robert-murray-the-grocers-boy-gets-down-to-business-tickets-308535396677.
