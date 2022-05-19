Workstyle Flexible Spaces Expands in North Dallas
Dallas, TX, May 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Workstyle Flexible Spaces, an entity of Boxer Property, is thrilled to announce the completion of coworking space at 4100 Alpha Road. The project brings approximately 21,269 RSF of collaborative space to the 4th floor of the Boxer managed property. The attractive workspace provides affordable private offices, creatively designed lounges, and accessorized and innovative huddle and conference rooms. Customers will also enjoy access to on-site property management, fitness center, and surface and covered parking.
About Workstyle Flexible Spaces
Workstyle flexible and collaborative spaces are Boxer Property’s signature hybrid of co-working and private offices that provide startups and small business owners the opportunity to rent individual spaces at a fraction of the cost of a traditional office space. With over 60 locations nationwide, Workstyle members have full access to other Workstyle facilities, giving them the ability to work from any of our locations.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 29 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com.
