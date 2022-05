TRU-Vu Monitors New Product: High-Brightness, Waterproof LCD Monitors Ideal for Sports Stadiums, Amusement Parks, Manufacturing Plants and More

Arlington Heights, IL, May 20, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The SRMW-24Z-SS Sunlight Readable waterproof 24” LCD monitor is designed for use in nearly any weather conditions, or in the most demanding factory environments.Originally built for use in professional soccer stadiums and football stadiums, the SRMW-24Z-SS monitors offer the most import benefits required from an outdoor LCD display:Ability to see clear, sharp images even in direct sunlightWaterproof enclosure to resist rain, sleet, snow and industrial water sprayMaintenance-free; no vents, fans, or filters to clean or repairScreen brightness which adjusts automatically to ambient light conditionsAbility to operate in both hot and sub-zero conditionsWith over 1,000 nits of brightness (3-4 X brighter than conventional LCD screens or TV’s), the SRMW-24Z-SS will produce sharp, vivid images even in direct, bright sunlight. To ensure ensure performance in any climate, its completely-sealed stainless steel weatherproof enclosure has no entry points for water, dirt, dust, sand or airborne particles. All video and power connections are also protected within a watertight cable-entry compartment.To avoid unwanted tampering, the lockable OSD buttons are located on the back panel. Following any type of power loss, their unique Auto Restart feature enables this monitor to display video immediately upon restoration of power.In addition to sports stadiums and amusement parks, this monitor is ideal for a wide variety of applications including manufacturing plants, auto racing teams, QSR and retail drive-thru order confirmation, outdoor digital signage, transportation, military, marine and more.About TRU-Vu Monitors:TRU-Vu Monitors offers over 220 models of Medical and industrial-grade LCD monitors and touch screens. This includes Sunlight Readable, panel-mount and more. All monitors can be modified or customized to meet your exact requirements. They are backed by our full 3-year warranty.Check out the video here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrgJy-E0Lt8For More Information, please contact:Cindy GarlandTRU-Vu Monitors, Inc.925 E. Rand RoadArlington Heights, IL 60004 USAphone: 847-259-2344email: info@tru-vumonitors.com