TRU-Vu Monitors New Product: High-Brightness, Waterproof LCD Monitors Ideal for Sports Stadiums, Amusement Parks, Manufacturing Plants and More

Information about a newly released product launched by TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc. featuring a 24" Outdoor Monitor that can combat strong sunlight without washing out, a super wide-range operating temperature range for outdoors that works below freezing and up to blazing hot temps. It's waterproof and can handle rain, sleet and snow with a maintenance free enclosure without vents, fans or filters.