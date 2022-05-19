NuvOx Pharma Announces Issuance of a New Patent
Tucson, AZ, May 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NuvOx Pharma has been issued US Patent No. 11,304,899, entitled “Compositions of fluorocarbon nanoemulsion, and methods of preparation and use thereof.”
Evan Unger, MD, President and CEO of NuvOx, an inventor on the patent said, “We are pleased to receive this patent. This patent contains composition of matter claims covering perfluorohexane emulsions that can be used for oxygen-based therapeutics. Our current clinical programs are based on dodecafluoropentane emulsion (DDFPe, aka NanO2TM). Issuance of this patent covers another active pharmaceutical formulation which is useful for developing other products.”
Nina Ossanna, PhD, Senior VP of Strategy for NuvOx, said, “Award of this patent broadens NuvOx’s extensive patent portfolio of perfluorocarbon-based therapeutic formulations to reverse hypoxia – the major cause of death and morbidity in the US. We plan on developing a differentiated suite of products to treat life threatening conditions where hypoxia plays a role.” Dr. Ossanna was formerly a patent examiner at the US Patent Office and Director of Tech Transfer at Johns Hopkins Medical School.
About NuvOx Pharma
NuvOx Pharma is a privately held Phase IIb ready company developing a novel oxygen thera-peutic where hypoxia plays a role. Hypoxia, or low oxygen, is responsible for resistance to can-cer treatment, brain damage in stroke, and the death of COVID-19 patients with acute respira-tory distress syndrome (ARDS).
The Company’s lead drug - NanO2TM represents a disruptive platform technology addressing multiple highly unmet needs, with positive clinical efficacy demonstrated in two completed Phase Ib/II studies: in glioblastoma multiforme as a radiosensitizer and in stroke as a neuropro-tectant. It was shown to be the most effective oxygen therapeutic among 78 clinical-stage com-pounds. It has safety and efficacy data in 7+ indications in various clinical stages, including Or-phan Drug Designation for both glioblastoma multiforme and sickle cell disease.
The product was derived from Dr. Evan Unger’s pioneering work in microbubbles, which was commercialized as the #1 selling contract agent. As such, it has safety data in 2,000+ subjects. The product is designed to be synergistic, rather than competitive with standard of care. The company also has a strong IP portfolio: 8 Patent Families; 6 issued US patents and 8 pending US applications. Regulated as Biologics, it confers 12 years of exclusivity.
FDA has allowed a Phase IIb trial as a radiosensitizer in treatment of primary brain cancer, glio-blastoma, and a Phase IIb trial for NanO2 in treatment of acute ischemic stroke.
Company Contact:
NuvOx Pharma
Dr. Evan Unger, CEO
Rong Wang, COO/CFO
Investor Contact:
Rong Wang T: 520.624.6688
E: rwang@nuvoxpharma.com
