Tragofone Announces Its Participation in ITEXPO 2022
Ecosmob Technologies announces its plan to participate in the international ITEXPO 2022 event, where it will showcase Tragofone softphone as its cutting-edge softphone solution.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The ITEXPO returns to Fort Lauderdale, Florida from June 21-24, 2022. Ecosmob Technologies announced today that it will be showcasing its Tragofone softphone at the world-class expo.
You can check out Ecosmob Technologies’ cutting-edge softphone solution at Booth number 522 to learn more about the work that the company does in the domain of softphones and VoIP technologies.
Tragofone is a highly technologically-advanced softphone that is easily available to enterprises wanting to experience WebRTC-powered mobile dialers.
The softphones have been engineered to keep the requirements of enterprises and end-users at the center. They are easy to use and provide seamless audio and video calling experiences. They also come packed with comprehensive features ranging from auto pop-ups on incoming calls, a customized "Get Started" screen, and a comprehensive home screen that displays the call history, contacts, and settings.
Tragofone also offers varied communication features, including audio calls, video calls, conferences, and chat. Users can also share files and images, transforming regular interactions into advanced business meetings. Powered by WebRTC and SIP, the softphones are secure, quick and easy to install, and provide seamless audio and video quality, and encrypted communication.
“Softphone solutions like Tragofone are in huge demand because of the flexibility, scalability, and security they offer to enterprises. Tragofone stands out for its customer-friendly features and the inclusion of WebRTC and auto-provisioning,” says Maulik Shah, Co-Founder & Director, Ecosmob Technologies.
Since its launch in 1999, the ITEXPO is the one annual event where telecom and IT professionals, C-levels, and business owners come together to learn and share their cumulative knowledge in conference sessions and to conduct business. It is an annual meeting point where buyers of communications and technology hardware and services can meet with 100s of manufacturers and solutions providers in one place.
End users, MSPs, service providers, and resellers gather at the ITEXPO to get an in-depth view of the solutions that are shaping the future of technology. Over the years, this world-class expo has become a one-stop event to reimagine communications.
ITEXPO once again returns to its spot as the launching point for new technologies. It gains more importance in a post-COVID business environment as it showcases relevant technology tools for success.
At the ITEXPO 2022 to be held in Florida, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers, and manufacturers from small, mid-sized, as well as large companies will build new business partnerships, collaborate and learn. Scores of conference sessions, keynotes, and panels will focus on helping attendees move their businesses forward.
Given its diverse and unique features, Tragofone is clocking a fast-growing enterprise user base. If your company is interested in incorporating this telephony solution into its communication portfolio, you can reach out to Tragofone on phone at +1(540)346-3663 or start a free trial.
About Ecosmob Technologies: Ecosmob Technologies is an end-to-end software services and solutions provider that delivers customized IT solutions with a client-centric approach. It offers high-quality, enterprise-grade IT solutions and services to clients across the world.
You can check out Ecosmob Technologies’ cutting-edge softphone solution at Booth number 522 to learn more about the work that the company does in the domain of softphones and VoIP technologies.
Tragofone is a highly technologically-advanced softphone that is easily available to enterprises wanting to experience WebRTC-powered mobile dialers.
The softphones have been engineered to keep the requirements of enterprises and end-users at the center. They are easy to use and provide seamless audio and video calling experiences. They also come packed with comprehensive features ranging from auto pop-ups on incoming calls, a customized "Get Started" screen, and a comprehensive home screen that displays the call history, contacts, and settings.
Tragofone also offers varied communication features, including audio calls, video calls, conferences, and chat. Users can also share files and images, transforming regular interactions into advanced business meetings. Powered by WebRTC and SIP, the softphones are secure, quick and easy to install, and provide seamless audio and video quality, and encrypted communication.
“Softphone solutions like Tragofone are in huge demand because of the flexibility, scalability, and security they offer to enterprises. Tragofone stands out for its customer-friendly features and the inclusion of WebRTC and auto-provisioning,” says Maulik Shah, Co-Founder & Director, Ecosmob Technologies.
Since its launch in 1999, the ITEXPO is the one annual event where telecom and IT professionals, C-levels, and business owners come together to learn and share their cumulative knowledge in conference sessions and to conduct business. It is an annual meeting point where buyers of communications and technology hardware and services can meet with 100s of manufacturers and solutions providers in one place.
End users, MSPs, service providers, and resellers gather at the ITEXPO to get an in-depth view of the solutions that are shaping the future of technology. Over the years, this world-class expo has become a one-stop event to reimagine communications.
ITEXPO once again returns to its spot as the launching point for new technologies. It gains more importance in a post-COVID business environment as it showcases relevant technology tools for success.
At the ITEXPO 2022 to be held in Florida, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers, and manufacturers from small, mid-sized, as well as large companies will build new business partnerships, collaborate and learn. Scores of conference sessions, keynotes, and panels will focus on helping attendees move their businesses forward.
Given its diverse and unique features, Tragofone is clocking a fast-growing enterprise user base. If your company is interested in incorporating this telephony solution into its communication portfolio, you can reach out to Tragofone on phone at +1(540)346-3663 or start a free trial.
About Ecosmob Technologies: Ecosmob Technologies is an end-to-end software services and solutions provider that delivers customized IT solutions with a client-centric approach. It offers high-quality, enterprise-grade IT solutions and services to clients across the world.
Contact
TragofoneContact
Maulik Shah
(540) 346 3663
https://tragofone.com/
Maulik Shah
(540) 346 3663
https://tragofone.com/
Categories