Shoplooks Launches Mobile App
The long-awaited launch enables its creators to get the full platform experience on their fingertips.
Los Angeles, CA, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shoplooks, the leading influencer marketing platform, today launches a mobile app available globally on iOS and Android. The mobile app is developed to make earning on the go possible for its 150,000 creators.
“Shoplooks is committed to empowering creators to turn their original content into monetization vehicle,” said Susie Zhu, Head of Shoplooks. “Our creators made it known that they love our platform and would like the option to use it on their phones.”
The Shoplooks mobile app enables its creators to link products directly from brand sites, join campaigns, view today’s top offers, and check their earnings through their phones, making it convenient to earn from anywhere and everywhere. The mobile app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play.
Among the early adopters of the app are top content creators such as Maria Vizuete of @miamiamine, Amanda of @lux_mommy, Anastasiia Neronova of @anastasiia.ia, Becky Li of @beckys_fantasy, and Laurie Ferraro of @laurie_ferraro.
“At Shoplooks, we value our relationships with our creators and we further show our commitment with the launch of our app,” concluded Zhu.
About Shoplooks:
Shoplooks is a performance-based influencer marketing platform empowering creators to turn original content into monetization vehicle and enabling brands to build scalable influencer campaigns with industry-leading ROI.
For more information visit www.shoplooks.com.
