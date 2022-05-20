Loveforce International Gives Away a Book of Quotes and Releases a Song About a Maxim
On Friday, May 20th, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles and give away a book of quotes in honor of the new Digital Music Single.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 20th, Loveforce International will giveaway a book of quotes and will release a new Digital Music Single about a maxim. The song is by Billy Ray Charles. Its title is taken after a famous maxim. Loveforce International will giveaway a book of quotes in honor of the Digital Music Single.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “You Don’t miss Your Water ‘til Your Well Runs Dry.” It is a Southern Soul song based on that maxim which is Popular in the Southern U.S. The lyric of the song is based on that concept but illustrates it using the story of a man who neglects his woman and, due to that neglect, losses her.
Loveforce International will give away a free book of quotes. The e-Book version of The Best Quotes About Topics of General Interest by The Prophet of Life will be given away. The book contains hundreds of quotes. It has quotes on such topics as Beauty, Love, Happiness, Crime and Punishment, Truth and Wellness.
“This week, we are giving our customers a chance to reflect, by giving them quotes a song about a maxim to think about,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, May 20th only, worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The new Digital Music Single will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954.
