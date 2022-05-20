Young Rembrandts Kindles Creativity of Students in Rockford

Young Rembrandts, a national leading childhood art enrichment program announces a new franchisee in Rockford, IL. Locally owned and operated by franchisee Amber Thacker, the new Young Rembrandts territory serves schools in multiple locations such as Rockford, Roscoe, Belvedere, Machesney Park, Loves Park, Byron and Winnebago. The opening builds on the momentum as the brand continues to fill the need for brain-based creative learning in communities across the globe.