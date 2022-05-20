Young Rembrandts Kindles Creativity of Students in Rockford
Young Rembrandts, a national leading childhood art enrichment program announces a new franchisee in Rockford, IL. Locally owned and operated by franchisee Amber Thacker, the new Young Rembrandts territory serves schools in multiple locations such as Rockford, Roscoe, Belvedere, Machesney Park, Loves Park, Byron and Winnebago. The opening builds on the momentum as the brand continues to fill the need for brain-based creative learning in communities across the globe.
Locally owned and operated by franchisee Amber Thacker, the new Young Rembrandts territory serves schools in multiple locations such as Rockford, Roscoe, Belvedere, Machesney Park, Loves Park, Byron and Winnebago. The opening builds on the momentum as the brand continues to fill the need for brain-based creative learning in communities across the globe. With a unique curriculum, Young Rembrandts engages both the analytic and creative learner so everyone participating can learn to draw and ignite their imaginations.
“With its unique method of drawing instruction, Young Rembrandts makes art enjoyable and accessible to children from ages 3 to 12. I love that this program develops drawing ability through the practice of universal skills that are important not only in school, but in life,” said Thacker. “All children are artists. The ability to express oneself creatively is often underrated and we witness art being put aside in favor of more 'practical' skills as a child grows up. I am proud to be a part of Young Rembrandts' vision: ‘Raising generations that value the power, the passion, and the significance of art.’”
Thacker came to Young Rembrandts after spending the past 10 years, running a small jewelry business, and volunteering with Girl Scouts and PTO. Prior to that, Thacker earned her BA in Liberal Arts from the University of Illinois and worked primarily in Customer Service Management and Office Administration. “I’m looking for flexibility to work around my daughter and my family’s schedule,” says Thacker. “I’m excited to offer a creative outlet for children in the community through Young Rembrandts drawing classes.”
Through its unique methodology that gives kids the confidence to create skilled artwork, Young Rembrandts helps boost cognitive development, hand-eye coordination, spatial learning and critical thinking skills. Unlike many other childhood art enrichment programs, Young Rembrandts provides students with a tangible takeaway project with each lesson. Students are able to learn a new technique and complete an exceptional piece of artwork within a single class period.
“Every time we welcome a new franchisee to the team, we have the opportunity to showcase the passion and dedication our franchisees bring to the students and communities they serve – I am confident that Amber will continue this legacy,” said Bette Fetter, Founder and CEO of Young Rembrandts. “I started this business when I had 4 small children at home. Similar to Amber, I had a desire to be present for my children while contributing to my family’s income. I’m honored another franchisee has joined the mission and I look forward to seeing the success Amber creates in the lives of Rockford children.”
About Young Rembrandts
Young Rembrandts is a recognized leader in art education, offering a curriculum focused on teaching children to draw, using demonstration and a structured step-by-step process. Through the process of weekly instruction students are exposed to a wide variety of subject matter, artistic concepts, art history and mastery of their materials. Classes are taught to children ages 3 ½ to 12 years old. Young Rembrandts teaches more than 40,000 students each week in 31 states and four provinces. Through franchising, Young Rembrandts offers individuals the chance to grow their own business while creating a positive impact within the community.
Contact
Jamie Breeden
847-742-6966
https://www.youngrembrandts.com/rockford-il
amber.thacker@youngrembrandts.com
