EETech Media Announces Control Automation Day 2022 – Welcoming Keynotes from Rockwell Automation and Arduino Pro

EETech is thrilled to announce Control Automation Day, a one-day virtual event for control and automation engineers worldwide, that will be held on June 21, 2022. The inaugural event’s theme will focus on Programmable Logic Control (PLC) systems, as this is the equipment and technology running today’s manufacturing worldwide.