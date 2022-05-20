Regency at Montaine by Toll Brothers Announces Release of New Home Sites
Castle Rock, CO, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the release of new home sites in all three home collections of its popular 55+ active-adult community, Regency at Montaine.
The community is located within the master-planned, resort-style Montaine community south of Castle Rock. Regency at Montaine by Toll Brothers offers spacious, single-story home designs in three unique home collections ranging from 1,600 to 2,974 square feet, as well as endless amenities for active-adult living. Home buyers can choose from a variety of home design options and an array of premium-quality finishes to create their dream home. Prices for homes range from the low-$600,000s to $1 million.
The recently-opened luxury clubhouse—exclusive to Regency at Montaine residents--features several meeting and gathering rooms, a full kitchen, an impressive fireplace, and an outdoor kitchen with a large patio.
The community features pools, fitness centers, 548 acres of open space, parks, and 13 miles of walking, biking, and hiking trails. Regency at Montaine is only five minutes from Old Town Castle Rock featuring local boutiques, dining, and entertainment, and only 20 minutes from Park Meadows Mall, one of Colorado’s premier shopping destinations.
“We encourage prospective home owners to visit soon to see the newly released home sites now available for building their dream home,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President for Toll Brothers Colorado. “In addition, we have several quick move-in homes available in this fantastic community that offers the best in active adult living in an ideal Castle Rock location.”
Regency at Montaine is conveniently located near Crystal Valley Parkway and Plum Creek Boulevard, just five minutes south from Old Town Castle Rock, 15 minutes to Inverness, 15 minutes to E-470, 25 minutes to the DTC, and 45 minutes to Denver International Airport. For more information, call 720-649-5654, visit the sales center (273 Alumroot St, Castle Rock, CO 80104) or visit www.LiveMontaine.com.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states.
Toll Brothers was named the World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies ®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder Magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder Magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
