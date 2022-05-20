CEE to Host Webinar on Manufacturing
McLean, VA, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) presents a “Virtual College & Career Panel,” a cost-free webinar on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 1:00-2:30 p.m. ET via Zoom. Join to learn more about the science that informs the in-demand careers across the manufacturing economy. Registration is open to all interested. Register at https://www.cee.org/tep-events-2021-2022
Distinguished speakers include:
Matt Thrasher, PhD, is the Senior Product Manager & Trucking Planner, Waymo. Prior to working for Waymo, Thrasher worked for the Ford Motor Company for over five years as a Group Product Manager and Machine Learning Manager as well as a Supervisor in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Thrasher graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a master’s degree and PhD in Physics. Additionally, Matt graduated from Harvard University with a Bachelor of Arts in Physics. He has certification in Architecture of Complex Systems from MIT. Matt is a 1998 alum of the CEE’s Research Science Institute program.
Michael Thompson is the Senior Welding Coordinator for Equitrans Midstream Corporation. Thompson coordinates welding inspector training and welder qualification testing by in-house and contractor personnel building natural gas pipelines. Michael served in the U.S. Navy for four years, and he later received training from Local Union (L.U.) 152 Plumbers and Pipefitters where he became a certified SMAW (stick) welder. He received his high school diploma from Wilson High School in Henryetta, Oklahoma.
Part of CEE’s “Virtual STEM College & Career” webinar series, this session will connect high school STEM teachers with industry professionals to highlight in-demand careers, skillsets they look for in employees, and educational supports provided by their companies. Teachers may live broadcast this event directly to the classroom or access the recording on CEE’s YouTube channel to share with students. (Go to https://www.cee.org and select YouTube under Socialize tab.)
About the Center for Excellence in Education
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. For more information, visit https://www.cee.org
Tom Flavell
703-448-9062
www.cee.org
