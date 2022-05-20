Horse Powered Mental Health for Manitobans
A family-friendly, activity-rich fundraising day in support of mental health. Be inspired by great speakers, play lawn games, enter the Pony Walk-a-thon, sign up for a variety of well-being practices and enjoy an evening of local entertainment including Brazilian guitar, Cowboy poetry and Hip Hop artistry.
Winnipeg, Canada, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In support of the 1-in-4 Manitobans who struggle with mental health, Symatree Farm is hosting a family-friendly, activity-filled, pony-walking event.
An easy 20 minute drive from Winnipeg will have attendees breathing fresh country air, playing all-ages friendly lawn games and patting the ponies and horses that call Symatree Farm home.
Pre-register for the Pony Walk-a-thon, raise funds and qualify to take a pony for a 3 km walk, under the guidance of Symatree's equine experts. Sign up for a session of yoga, tai chi, somatic movement, fascial release or drumming. Be inspired by the words of Tasha Spillet and Daniel Hidalgo. Round out the day with Brazilian guitarist Emmanuel Bach, Cowboy Poet Diamond Doug Keith and hip hop artist S.L.Y. 2O4.
Bring a picnic and enjoy an extra special day at the farm with family and friends while raising money for the benefit of two wonderful organizations, The Andrew Dunn Foundation and OSI CAN (Manitoba).
The Andrew Dunn Foundation is a grassroots group of caring individuals whose lives have been affected by depression, mental illness or suicide loss. Through awareness and education, the Andrew Dunn Foundation fights against the stigma of depression and mental illness.
OSI-CAN Manitoba is part of Manitoba’s Canadian Mental Health Association whose mission is to inspire hope and contribute to the continuous well-being, resiliency, and post traumatic growth and recovery process of First Responders.
Admission for the day is $5 for kids and $10 for adults. To purchase tickets or participate in the Pony Walk-a-thon, visit Facebook @SymatreeFarm to register.
Symatree Farm partners with rescued and retired horses to enhance the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of each individual who visits this special place.
Event info: Facebook @symatreefarm
Contact: Kathy Asseiro
symatreefarm@gmail.com
204-963-7015
