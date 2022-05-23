Alba Arcade's OPIS/200 Cashless Payment System is Now in Romania
Alba Arcade, a leading amusement machine manufacturer, and playground management system provider enters Romanian market with OPIS/200 cashless payment system.
London, United Kingdom, May 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Yet another playground keeps up the time and renovates its amusement machines and kiddie rides with OPIS/200 cashless payment system.
More than 250 FEC and arcades prefer OPIS/200, Alba’s user-friendly playground cashless payment and management system for their amusement games. As it provides multiple language options and flexible integration, OPIS/200 is a practical solution for all arcade operators.
OPIS/200 allows enterprises to operate their amusement games and control their playground without the traditional coin-operation method and helps them to control additional labor costs. OPIS also authorize operators to monitor their amusement machine performances to identify the most profitable ones in their portfolio. Daily, weekly or monthly reports are accessible to the authorized personnel. All gathered data in the cloud is just one click away from your PC or smartphone.
Along with this market entrance to Romania, Alba keeps expanding its business network in seven continents. In addition to its playground management and cashless payment solutions, Alba Arcade provides innovative amusement machines for game enthusiasts.
https://www.albaarcade.com/opis
