New Updates Released for Locker for SnapApp Chat by Systweak Software
The app helps lock Snapchat conversations and groups.
Jaipur, India, May 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a worldwide leader in developing practical software and applications for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS has released numerous updates for its social media security app – Locker For SnapApp Chat. With the latest version, the Android app gets a revamped user-interface and enhanced locking system to keep privacy intact.
Using Locker For SnapApp Chat, users can secure their personal and group chats with a personalized PIN. It comes with multiple locking options to prevent authorized access. Listed below are the new additions to Locker For SnapApp Chat:
● Biometric lock option has been added.
● Refreshed user-interface with new theme.
● Improved compatibility with the latest Android OS versions.
● Enhanced the overall locking engine to secure group chats using PIN/Passcode.
● Minor bug fixes.
“Snapchat is one of the most popular communication apps these days, especially used by teens. Hence, it is crucial to protect everything that’s within a user’s Snapchat account. Hopefully, security apps like Locker For Snap App Chat can help them to keep their conversations locked & protected from prying eyes in a couple of taps. The new improvements will certainly enhance the overall usability, while tightening the security with the latest Biometric technology,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Systweak Software.
Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software, added, “Well, our persistent effort is to develop utilities that encompass all the potential functionalities that ease the task of an ultimate user. Keep this in mind, we have completely revamped the look and feel of Locker for SnapApp Chat and have added fingerprint locking to up the security game. Besides this, some minor bug fixes have also been implemented, so that users can seamlessly use the app to protect their personal chats and media.”
For more information please visit the official Play Store Page:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.lockerforsnapappchat
About the company: With over 20+ years of experience in the industry, Systweak Software has been known to deliver apps, software and utilities that make computing easier for users. The company is counted among ‘100 most promising Microsoft Solution Providers’ with several popular utilities for Mac and iOS devices. Apps by Systweak have been featured on various tech platforms and technology bulletins and have millions of users across North America, Europe and several countries in Asia.
Using Locker For SnapApp Chat, users can secure their personal and group chats with a personalized PIN. It comes with multiple locking options to prevent authorized access. Listed below are the new additions to Locker For SnapApp Chat:
● Biometric lock option has been added.
● Refreshed user-interface with new theme.
● Improved compatibility with the latest Android OS versions.
● Enhanced the overall locking engine to secure group chats using PIN/Passcode.
● Minor bug fixes.
“Snapchat is one of the most popular communication apps these days, especially used by teens. Hence, it is crucial to protect everything that’s within a user’s Snapchat account. Hopefully, security apps like Locker For Snap App Chat can help them to keep their conversations locked & protected from prying eyes in a couple of taps. The new improvements will certainly enhance the overall usability, while tightening the security with the latest Biometric technology,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Systweak Software.
Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software, added, “Well, our persistent effort is to develop utilities that encompass all the potential functionalities that ease the task of an ultimate user. Keep this in mind, we have completely revamped the look and feel of Locker for SnapApp Chat and have added fingerprint locking to up the security game. Besides this, some minor bug fixes have also been implemented, so that users can seamlessly use the app to protect their personal chats and media.”
For more information please visit the official Play Store Page:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.lockerforsnapappchat
About the company: With over 20+ years of experience in the industry, Systweak Software has been known to deliver apps, software and utilities that make computing easier for users. The company is counted among ‘100 most promising Microsoft Solution Providers’ with several popular utilities for Mac and iOS devices. Apps by Systweak have been featured on various tech platforms and technology bulletins and have millions of users across North America, Europe and several countries in Asia.
Contact
Systweak SoftwareContact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
Categories