Codeless Platforms Announces Release of Sage 200 Connector Tool v5.0
Latest version of Sage 200 Connector tool improves functionality and performance.
Poole, United Kingdom, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Codeless Platforms today announced the availability of Sage 200 Connector Tool v5.0. The latest version of the connector tool, which allows users to communicate directly with Sage 200 to both read and write data between systems, includes several changes to the POP – Record POP Invoices object.
The Sage 200 Connector Tool allows users to communicate with the core financial and commercial modules of Sage 200, including Sales Ledger, Purchase Ledger, Nominal Ledger, Sales Order Processing, Purchase Order Processing and Stock Control.
The following changes have been applied to the POP – Record POP Invoices object in version 5.0:
· Object handling of unit prices with more than two decimal places
The POP – Record POP Invoices object now correctly handles invoices with unit prices of more than two decimal places. Header values (total net, VAT values etc) should still be passed as two decimal places.
· New field AuthorisationType added
A new optional header field ‘AuthorisationType’ has been added allowing the user to control whether or not the resulting purchase invoice requires authorisation via the Purchase Ledger (assuming authorisation is enabled).
· New Nominal Analysis section added
New section Nominal Analysis added. This section is optional but if passed will allow the user to specify the full nominal breakdown of the purchase invoice.
The Sage Connector Tool transforms incoming XML data into an XML format for the specific Sage 200 object and operation selected. This XML is then passed to the Sage 200 API to interact with the data in the Sage 200 database. The response is exposed as XML from the Tool, which could include details of the object requested, errors from the provider, or the values of any automatically generated ID fields.
For a detailed description of the capabilities of this tool and the operations applicable to each object, including any sample tasks included with this release, visit the Sage 200 Connector product page in the partner area.
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is at the forefront of business process automation and rapid application development. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today. Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, working closely with partners and software vendors, such as Access, Epicor, Infor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP and SYSPRO. With over 450 global partners, more than 8500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world.
