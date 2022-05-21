WeCutFoam Now Offering Soft & Flexible Foam Cutting Services Using Oscillating Knife Cutting Machine
WeCutFoam has recently purchased a CNC Oscillating knife cutting machine to be able to provide soft foam and flexible foam cutting services for material types that could not be cut with other foam cutting machinery. The products cut with the Oscillating knife cutter yield smooth edges and accurate cuts.
Sunnyvale, CA, May 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- WeCutFoam, providing foam cutting, machining and prototyping services nationally, is expending its services to include flexible and soft foam cutting, using an oscillating tangential rotating knife cutter that produces clean neat edges with accurate cuts.
WeCutFoam is a subsidiary company of Foamlinx LLC, a designer and manufacturer of CNC foam cutting machines since 2001. The company fabricates logos, letters, signs, packaging inserts, exhibits, and prototypes. Recently, due to a rising demand from customers to produce parts from foam such as soft Polyurethane, Polyethylene, EVA and other flexible materials, the company purchased the Oscillating knife cutter.
The machine uses knife blades in up and down speedy vibration motions to achieve smooth, clean and accurate cuts. This enables the company to offer fabrication services of cutting materials that cannot be nicely cut on other foam cutting machinery. Also, with certain materials, using a routing spindle or a hot wire is not a viable option, as thin or flexible material is not robust enough to be machined successfully. Trying to cut soft urethane foam on a hot wire cutter would give out toxic fumes, cutting flexible foam on a laser cutter might burn the edges, and trying to machine EVA material on a router would cause distortion and poor accuracy due to the difficulty in holding down the material.
The Oscillating knife cutter is also able to cut materials such as cardboard, corrugated plastic, foam core, PVC, rubber and sponge foam, PVC, leather and carbon fiber. This enables WeCutFoam to extend its services to more customers and broader industries including the creation of car seats, steering wheel grips, cushions, upholstery, interiors and acoustic panels for the automotive industry, prototypes for research & development as well as for Aerospace, inserts for the packaging industry, products for sign shops and for the fashion industry, all while being able to offer more products and materials variety.
A selection of easily interchangeable cartridges allows a wide range of material to be processed and the full directional control of the blade allows for straight edges, sharp corners and all radii to be cut cleanly and accurately. The oscillating cutting process allows for minimizing time and cost on tooling, manufacturing and managing during the fabrication process. As a result, the turnaround time capabilities improve by being 70% faster than manual cutting.
Sigal, WeCutFoam Co-Owner noted that the company’s purchase of this machine was a game changer. According to Sigal, it’s a vital tool for any company that needs to process any flexible materials. She continued to say, “yesterday, it took us days to try and cut packaging foam for tooling inserts, cuts were off and gave us a bit of a headache due to the material choice and the limited machine choice in hand. Today, with the use of the Oscillating machine the headache is a thing of the past, as accurate cuts now taking us hours instead of days.”
WeCutFoam is one of the leading fabricators of foam products in the Bay Area, serving the entire U.S. for over twenty years. The company creates custom props, sculptures, art work, signs, logo, dimensional letters, displays, exhibits and much more. WeCutFoam is also known for its artistic department, providing carving, sanding, coating and painting services to create full-rounded projects. To learn more about the company, please visit our website or call (408) 454-6163
About the company: WeCutFoam was founded in Silicon Valley, CA in 2001. The company specializes in customized cutting shapes out of almost any type of foam, wood and plastics. WeCutFoam creates props for movie sets and theaters, dimensional signs, letters, logos, architectural shapes, museums and galleries exhibits, trade show displays, parade floats and more. The company makes full-scale oversized 3D shapes such as race cars, planes and props, providing coating, painting and 3D printing services as well.
Contact
WeCutFoamContact
Sigal Barnea
408-454-6163
www.wecutfoam.com
