Live Interactive Boom-Bap Jazz Band MOBBLUZ Presents an Impressive Musical Journey with Upward Spiral; Comprehensive Listening Essentials Catered for a Global Audience
MOBBLUZ releases their debut EP on all streaming platforms May 20th.
Philadephia, PA, May 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Music emotes differently, becoming indelibly more authentic when performed with instruments in concert by ensemble performers. Upward Spiral are songs, recorded and mastered at the Legendary Boom Room Studios in Philadelphia, made during a tumultuous time in many of our lives; the pandemic, when musicians were itching to play together and collaborate creatively. Upward Spiral materialized after welcoming two new members to the band who introduced exciting ideas to elevate the bands’ sound and performance. MOBBLUZ Drummer Muzikaldunk, who has been instrumental in the direction of their band and sound produced the debut single Grand Intro MOBBLUZ - Grand Intro (Official Music Video). Omar the MPC/Percussionist produced Funky Polish while having the ability to tour in Europe for one year and MOBBLUZ enhanced the production with a live upbeat vibe. Keyboardist Dan Saleem proved pivotal to the MOBBLUZ jazz aesthetic; producing the track Finesse. Finally Omar produced the bands’ favorite song on the EP Coast 2 Flight while traveling to the Miami coast. Upward Spiral is an imaginative amalgamation of Jazz, Underground Boom-Bap vibes mixed with Live Funk.
About MOBBLUZ
MOBBLUZ is a live performing and interactive band, who’s influences stem mainly from Wu-Tang and The Roots Crew. MOBBLUZ recently curated their first annual and widely celebrated 420 festival called “Fly High Philly.” Don’t miss a MOBBLUZ performance, May 27 at The Grape Room in Manayunk, PA at 8pm for $7 tickets and June 12 at the ODUNDE Festival. Purchase event tickets and more on the MOBBLUZ Official Website.
www.mobbluz.com
Contact
Muzikal Dunk
267-825-1464
www.muzikaldunk.com
