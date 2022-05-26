A-Team Group Names Winners of RegTech Insight Awards - Europe 2022
A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed RegTech Insight Awards – Europe 2022 today.
London, United Kingdom, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed RegTech Insight Awards – Europe 2022 today. The awards were presented by guest speaker Terry Waite MBE, and hosted by A-Team’s Mike O’Hara at a lively awards lunch at Glaziers Hall in London.
The awards recognise both established solution providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms’ ability to respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.
This year, the awards included more than 30 categories of RegTech solutions ranging from Best Regulatory Reporting Solution to Best Sanctions Management Solution, Best ESG Regulatory Solution, Best Know Your Customer (KYC) Solution, Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance, Best Trade Surveillance Solution and more.
An editor’s recognition award for RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was presented to David Cowland, Head of Business Consulting, Eliga.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the well-deserved winners of this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards – Europe, and thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our RegTech Insight community that voted for its favourite solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
A complete list of winners can be found below.
For more information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards – Europe 2022 visit https://bit.ly/RTIAwardsEuro2022 , or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
Best Solution for Sanctions Management - Refinitiv, an LSEG business
Best Solution for Records Retention - LIST, an ION company
Best Solution for Benchmark Regulation - SIX
Best Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - SmartStream
RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - David Cowland, Head of Business Consulting, Eliga
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - B.fine
Best ESG Regulatory Solution - Bloomberg LP
Best Solution for Stress Testing - ElysianNxt
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus Systems
Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - S&P Global, Market Intelligence
Best Solution for EMIR - MAP FinTech
Best Regulatory Consultancy – Europe - MAP S.Platis Group
Best Solution for Basel IV - Moody's Analytics
Best Solution for Managing Conduct Risk - MyComplianceOffice
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Napier
Best Solution for Managing Financial Crime - NICE Actimize
Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - OTCFin
Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - Single Rulebook
Best Know Your Customer Solution - smartKYC
Best Data Privacy Solution - Solidatus
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - SteelEye
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - Muinmos
Best RegTech Early Stage Business - Evidology Systems
Best Solution for Operational Resilience - OneTrust
Best Solution for Tax Compliance - A.E. Prognosys Solutions Ltd
Best Solution for Managing Operational Risk - ACA Group
Best Solution for FRTB - Adenza
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - Compliance Star
Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - Fincom
Best Cloud-Based Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Know Your Customer
Best Solution for Regulatory Change Management - SAI360
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - Smarsh
Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - Thomson Reuters
The awards recognise both established solution providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms’ ability to respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.
This year, the awards included more than 30 categories of RegTech solutions ranging from Best Regulatory Reporting Solution to Best Sanctions Management Solution, Best ESG Regulatory Solution, Best Know Your Customer (KYC) Solution, Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance, Best Trade Surveillance Solution and more.
An editor’s recognition award for RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was presented to David Cowland, Head of Business Consulting, Eliga.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the well-deserved winners of this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards – Europe, and thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our RegTech Insight community that voted for its favourite solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
A complete list of winners can be found below.
For more information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards – Europe 2022 visit https://bit.ly/RTIAwardsEuro2022 , or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
Best Solution for Sanctions Management - Refinitiv, an LSEG business
Best Solution for Records Retention - LIST, an ION company
Best Solution for Benchmark Regulation - SIX
Best Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - SmartStream
RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - David Cowland, Head of Business Consulting, Eliga
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - B.fine
Best ESG Regulatory Solution - Bloomberg LP
Best Solution for Stress Testing - ElysianNxt
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus Systems
Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - S&P Global, Market Intelligence
Best Solution for EMIR - MAP FinTech
Best Regulatory Consultancy – Europe - MAP S.Platis Group
Best Solution for Basel IV - Moody's Analytics
Best Solution for Managing Conduct Risk - MyComplianceOffice
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Napier
Best Solution for Managing Financial Crime - NICE Actimize
Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - OTCFin
Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - Single Rulebook
Best Know Your Customer Solution - smartKYC
Best Data Privacy Solution - Solidatus
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - SteelEye
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - Muinmos
Best RegTech Early Stage Business - Evidology Systems
Best Solution for Operational Resilience - OneTrust
Best Solution for Tax Compliance - A.E. Prognosys Solutions Ltd
Best Solution for Managing Operational Risk - ACA Group
Best Solution for FRTB - Adenza
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - Compliance Star
Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - Fincom
Best Cloud-Based Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Know Your Customer
Best Solution for Regulatory Change Management - SAI360
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - Smarsh
Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - Thomson Reuters
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Categories