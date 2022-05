A-Team Group Names Winners of RegTech Insight Awards - Europe 2022

London, United Kingdom, May 26, 2022 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed RegTech Insight Awards – Europe 2022 today. The awards were presented by guest speaker Terry Waite MBE, and hosted by A-Team’s Mike O’Hara at a lively awards lunch at Glaziers Hall in London.The awards recognise both established solution providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms’ ability to respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.This year, the awards included more than 30 categories of RegTech solutions ranging from Best Regulatory Reporting Solution to Best Sanctions Management Solution, Best ESG Regulatory Solution, Best Know Your Customer (KYC) Solution, Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance, Best Trade Surveillance Solution and more.An editor’s recognition award for RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was presented to David Cowland, Head of Business Consulting, Eliga.Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the well-deserved winners of this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards – Europe, and thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our RegTech Insight community that voted for its favourite solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”A complete list of winners can be found below.For more information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards – Europe 2022 visit https://bit.ly/RTIAwardsEuro2022 , or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team GroupTel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.comBest Solution for Sanctions Management - Refinitiv, an LSEG businessBest Solution for Records Retention - LIST, an ION companyBest Solution for Benchmark Regulation - SIXBest Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - SmartStreamRegTech Industry Professional of the Year - David Cowland, Head of Business Consulting, EligaBest Regulatory Reporting Solution - B.fineBest ESG Regulatory Solution - Bloomberg LPBest Solution for Stress Testing - ElysianNxtBest Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus SystemsBest Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - S&P Global, Market IntelligenceBest Solution for EMIR - MAP FinTechBest Regulatory Consultancy – Europe - MAP S.Platis GroupBest Solution for Basel IV - Moody's AnalyticsBest Solution for Managing Conduct Risk - MyComplianceOfficeBest AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - NapierBest Solution for Managing Financial Crime - NICE ActimizeBest Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - OTCFinBest Regulatory Alert Management Solution - Single RulebookBest Know Your Customer Solution - smartKYCBest Data Privacy Solution - SolidatusBest Transaction Reporting Solution - SteelEyeBest Client On-Boarding Solution - MuinmosBest RegTech Early Stage Business - Evidology SystemsBest Solution for Operational Resilience - OneTrustBest Solution for Tax Compliance - A.E. Prognosys Solutions LtdBest Solution for Managing Operational Risk - ACA GroupBest Solution for FRTB - AdenzaBest Compliance as a Service Solution - Compliance StarBest Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - FincomBest Cloud-Based Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Know Your CustomerBest Solution for Regulatory Change Management - SAI360Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - SmarshBest Regulatory Intelligence Solution - Thomson Reuters