Travelliam Offers Sightseeing Tours in Dubai
Travelliam is announcing to their clients that they now offer outings to Dubai with convenience and touring included in their excursions, special first night or commemoration.
Cotonou, Benin, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Travelliam is pleased to announce that it is designing 4-night and 5-day accommodation and sightseeing packages for Dubai tours and for less than $500.!
Dubai is a beautiful city with many attractions and sights. With its skyscrapers and crazy architecture, Dubai is a good destination for business people and tourists from all over the world.
Travelliam.com is an online travel agency specializing in designing accommodation and sightseeing tours for the pleasure of its travelers. In Paris, the 4 nights and 5 days trip includes:
- The reservation in a hotel *5
- Airport pick up
- Guided tour of the city of Dubai
- Visit to the Safari Park
- The visit of the Dubai exhibition
In Asia, Travelliam also serves Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur.
Whether it's for your vacation, an excursion or for your honeymoon, this trip can be the best decision to have a good time.
Book your visit on travelliam(.)com.
Dubai is a beautiful city with many attractions and sights. With its skyscrapers and crazy architecture, Dubai is a good destination for business people and tourists from all over the world.
Travelliam.com is an online travel agency specializing in designing accommodation and sightseeing tours for the pleasure of its travelers. In Paris, the 4 nights and 5 days trip includes:
- The reservation in a hotel *5
- Airport pick up
- Guided tour of the city of Dubai
- Visit to the Safari Park
- The visit of the Dubai exhibition
In Asia, Travelliam also serves Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur.
Whether it's for your vacation, an excursion or for your honeymoon, this trip can be the best decision to have a good time.
Book your visit on travelliam(.)com.
Contact
TravelliamContact
Claudia Stella
+22964051955
https://travelliam.com
Claudia Stella
+22964051955
https://travelliam.com
Categories