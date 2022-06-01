Travelliam Offers Sightseeing Tours in Kuala Lumpur
Travelliam is announcing to their clients that they now offer outings to Kuala Lumpur and convenient tours included in their excursions, vacations or commemoration.
Cotonou, Benin, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Travelliam is pleased to declare that they are offering 5-day convenience and touring bundles in Kuala Lumpur for under $500.
Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, is a thriving Asian city that offers a cutting edge feature progressively refined with the great monetary development that the nation knows and an old conventional scene that won't leave us impassive.
Travelliam is a web-based travel service having expertise in planning trips with convenience for the joy of its explorers. In Paris, the 5-roadtrip incorporates:
- 5* Hotel reservation
- Airport shuttle
- Visit to the two Petronas Towers
- Guided tour of the city of Kuala Lumpur
- Visit to Firefly Park
Whether it's a getaway, a journey or for your special night, this excursion can be the best choice.
Book your visit on travelliam.com.
Contact
TravelliamContact
Claudia Stella
+22964051955
https://travelliam.com
