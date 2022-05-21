The Renaissance Group Celebrates New Opportunities
The Renaissance Group was welcomed into the "granite state" at the beginning of this year and has made a big impact on the local community. Outside the office, the Renaissance Group takes pride in giving back to local philanthropies and weekly team events around the city.
Portsmouth, NH, May 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Congratulations to the Class of 2022! With the many job openings available to job seekers far and wide, we’re looking at you, recent graduates. While this is an exciting time, there can be underlying pressures to find the ideal job and start a career.
The Renaissance Group was welcomed into the "granite state" at the beginning of this year and has made a big impact on the local community. Outside the office, the Renaissance Group takes pride in giving back to local philanthropies and weekly team events around the city.
"At the Renaissance Group, we pride ourselves on hiring people with entry-level experience because it presents us with the unique opportunity to train and develop, which is the foundation of our culture. We do not require a college degree to apply, which is what sets us apart from most companies. I encourage high-school graduates who are looking to gain experience with a company to apply! Our purpose is to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially." - William Herrin, Director of Operations
The Renaissance Group has never been afraid of hiring people with entry-level experience because we are equipped with the tools and resources to ensure that every person, from sales roles to corporate operations to our CEO, finds success in their careers with us. The Renaissance Group provides everything they need to thrive in their role within the company and industry.
If you’re interested in all that the Renaissance Group has to offer, check out their website to learn more about their company culture and their growing clientele, and apply to join their team.
The Renaissance Group was welcomed into the "granite state" at the beginning of this year and has made a big impact on the local community. Outside the office, the Renaissance Group takes pride in giving back to local philanthropies and weekly team events around the city.
"At the Renaissance Group, we pride ourselves on hiring people with entry-level experience because it presents us with the unique opportunity to train and develop, which is the foundation of our culture. We do not require a college degree to apply, which is what sets us apart from most companies. I encourage high-school graduates who are looking to gain experience with a company to apply! Our purpose is to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially." - William Herrin, Director of Operations
The Renaissance Group has never been afraid of hiring people with entry-level experience because we are equipped with the tools and resources to ensure that every person, from sales roles to corporate operations to our CEO, finds success in their careers with us. The Renaissance Group provides everything they need to thrive in their role within the company and industry.
If you’re interested in all that the Renaissance Group has to offer, check out their website to learn more about their company culture and their growing clientele, and apply to join their team.
Contact
Renaissance GroupContact
William Herrin
603-215-7170
www.renaissancegroupinc.com/
William Herrin
603-215-7170
www.renaissancegroupinc.com/
Categories