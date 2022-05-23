The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates National Senior Health & Fitness Day® on May 25
The Gateway Family YMCA Participates in National Wellness Event to Promote Healthy Lifestyles for Older Adults.
Union, NJ, May 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA will join an estimated 1,000 local groups nationwide to celebrate the 29th Anniversary of National Senior Health & Fitness Day (NSHFD) on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, along with Shaping Elizabeth and Shaping Eastern Union County. The YMCA is offering a Community Open House with events like Swimming, Group Exercise, Water Exercise, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring, Health Screenings and Information at Y branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union. For details on individual Y branch events and times, visit www.tgfymca.org/events.
“Older adults at all levels of physical fitness are encouraged to participate in National Senior Health & Fitness Day,” says Patricia Henze, National Senior Health & Fitness Day program manager. “Our event goals are to increase awareness of the benefits of regular exercise, and to encourage all older adults to take advantage of the many health and fitness activities offered in their communities, as well as online.”
During National Senior Health and Fitness Day, participants will join with an estimated 100,000 older adults across the country participating in local events to help promote active, healthy lifestyles through physical activity, good nutrition and preventative care.
According to Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA, “National Senior Health & Fitness Day is the perfect opportunity for seniors to make, renew, and revitalize their commitment to lead healthier lives through wellness, nutrition and programs designed specifically to meet their needs. This is even more important today while individuals may not be as active as they were in the past.”
In addition, throughout the day on May 25, the community is invited to visit The Gateway Family YMCA’s Facebook page for helpful resources, information and updates and discussions at www.facebook.com/GatewayFamilyY
“With the onset of social distancing and safety practices during the pandemic, our YMCA pivoted and began offering virtual programming to our members and the community,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “What we have found is that our active older adults are participating consistently from home, and enjoy the socialization as well as the wellness benefits our live group exercise programs provide.”
In addition to National Senior Health and Fitness Day events, The Gateway Family YMCA is offering Weekly Virtual Seminars during May, for Older Adults Month. Susan Butler, Director of WISE Community Services will be presenting “Aging Well – It’s Not That Hard To Do!”, “Forgetfulness, Normal or Not?” and “Taking Care of Yourself – Tips For Caregivers” with registration and information available at www.tgfymca.org/events.
The Gateway Family YMCA provides chronic disease self-management programs free to the local community in English and Spanish. Interested participants can also register for the Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program (BPSM) and the Group Lifestyle Balance Diabetes Program, or Diabetes Management Program at www.tgfymca.org or contact 908-349-9622 or bpsm@tgfymca.org for additional information.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes.
Shaping Eastern Union County is committed to improving the health and well-being of county residents and creating strategies to support improved health, nutrition and physical activity for all. Shaping Elizabeth, Shaping Rahway and Shaping Union are also sponsoring this event.
There are now two National Senior Health & Fitness Day events every year—Spring and Fall. The Fall 2022 event will be held on Wednesday, October 26. More details about the Fall event will be available in early summer. The events, the largest of their kind, are organized by the Mature Market Resource Center, a national clearinghouse for professionals who work with older adults.
For more information on National Senior Health and Fitness Day at The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact The Gateway Family YMCA at 908-349-9622 or bpsm@tgfymca.org.
“Older adults at all levels of physical fitness are encouraged to participate in National Senior Health & Fitness Day,” says Patricia Henze, National Senior Health & Fitness Day program manager. “Our event goals are to increase awareness of the benefits of regular exercise, and to encourage all older adults to take advantage of the many health and fitness activities offered in their communities, as well as online.”
During National Senior Health and Fitness Day, participants will join with an estimated 100,000 older adults across the country participating in local events to help promote active, healthy lifestyles through physical activity, good nutrition and preventative care.
According to Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA, “National Senior Health & Fitness Day is the perfect opportunity for seniors to make, renew, and revitalize their commitment to lead healthier lives through wellness, nutrition and programs designed specifically to meet their needs. This is even more important today while individuals may not be as active as they were in the past.”
In addition, throughout the day on May 25, the community is invited to visit The Gateway Family YMCA’s Facebook page for helpful resources, information and updates and discussions at www.facebook.com/GatewayFamilyY
“With the onset of social distancing and safety practices during the pandemic, our YMCA pivoted and began offering virtual programming to our members and the community,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “What we have found is that our active older adults are participating consistently from home, and enjoy the socialization as well as the wellness benefits our live group exercise programs provide.”
In addition to National Senior Health and Fitness Day events, The Gateway Family YMCA is offering Weekly Virtual Seminars during May, for Older Adults Month. Susan Butler, Director of WISE Community Services will be presenting “Aging Well – It’s Not That Hard To Do!”, “Forgetfulness, Normal or Not?” and “Taking Care of Yourself – Tips For Caregivers” with registration and information available at www.tgfymca.org/events.
The Gateway Family YMCA provides chronic disease self-management programs free to the local community in English and Spanish. Interested participants can also register for the Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program (BPSM) and the Group Lifestyle Balance Diabetes Program, or Diabetes Management Program at www.tgfymca.org or contact 908-349-9622 or bpsm@tgfymca.org for additional information.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes.
Shaping Eastern Union County is committed to improving the health and well-being of county residents and creating strategies to support improved health, nutrition and physical activity for all. Shaping Elizabeth, Shaping Rahway and Shaping Union are also sponsoring this event.
There are now two National Senior Health & Fitness Day events every year—Spring and Fall. The Fall 2022 event will be held on Wednesday, October 26. More details about the Fall event will be available in early summer. The events, the largest of their kind, are organized by the Mature Market Resource Center, a national clearinghouse for professionals who work with older adults.
For more information on National Senior Health and Fitness Day at The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact The Gateway Family YMCA at 908-349-9622 or bpsm@tgfymca.org.
Contact
The Gateway Family YMCAContact
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Categories