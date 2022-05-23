Kris Radzanowski, Owner of EssentialZen, Attends Meta Event in Washington, D.C.
Meta, Facebook and Instagram's new parent company, held an all-expenses-paid event for 500 small business owners from across the country. The group represented all 50 states, while they learned how to better use Meta's tools for small businesses. Meetings were also held with each state's policymakers at Capital Hill to discuss the struggles, successes and needs of small businesses nationwide.
Aurora, OH, May 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- EssentialZen Yoga Studio’s founder, Kris Radzanowski, of Aurora, Ohio, spent May 16 to the 18 representing small businesses while attending Meta’s Boost Gather 2022 live in Washington, D.C. Meta, previously known as Facebook, hosted this event where small business owners from across the United States came together to learn, network, and meet with their state’s government officials. Kris was honored to be chosen to be one of the 500 leaders that were flown out, hosted, and celebrated for this event, courtesy of Meta.
As a member of the Meta Leaders Group since the later part of 2021, Kris has interacted with Meta leaders and fellow members virtually, but the Gather gave her the opportunity to spend time face-to-face expanding and growing these relationships. As the owner of EssentialZen in Aurora, which has been in businesses since 2015, she and a few other fellow Ohio small business owners met with Senator Sherrod Brown’s office to discuss the struggles of small businesses during the pandemic, the slow recovery for many, and how policymakers can support the tools that these small businesses rely on.
When asked about her experience, Radzanowski responded, “This was an amazing opportunity for me as well as for our community yoga studio to move into the next stages of rebuilding after the pandemic. I met so many successful business owners from across the country and every conversation taught me something new. I’m thrilled to continue sharing ideas and successes with my newfound friends. Even in the first few days after our return, we are helping one another leverage Facebook and many of Meta’s other business tools.”
Ol’Chefski’s BBQ of Aurora is another woman-owned local small business who’s owner Grace Olszewski also belongs to Meta Boost Leaders Network. Grace and many other business owners who have been invited into this national group joined the meetings virtually, thanks to much of the event being live streamed for its members.
Kris Radzanowski
EssentialZen LLC
Aurora Ohio
(330) 221-4037
https://essentialzen.net
