Kris Radzanowski, Owner of EssentialZen, Attends Meta Event in Washington, D.C.

Meta, Facebook and Instagram's new parent company, held an all-expenses-paid event for 500 small business owners from across the country. The group represented all 50 states, while they learned how to better use Meta's tools for small businesses. Meetings were also held with each state's policymakers at Capital Hill to discuss the struggles, successes and needs of small businesses nationwide.