Japanese Three Michelin Star Chef to Speak at UN World Oceans Day Conference
Chef Shinobu Namae of L'Effervescence will speak about the importance of seaweed and collective action for the revitalization of the ocean.
New York, NY, May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Executive chef Shinobu Namae of restaurant L’Effervescence will give a speech at the World Oceans Day conference on June 8 about the importance of collective action to revitalize the oceans’ health. Namae will represent Relais and Châteaux at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York and the speech will be broadcasted digitally for global audiences from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. EST.
In addition to his work as an executive chef, Namae is pursuing his doctorate in Microeconomics of Agriculture at the University of Tokyo. He is a part of the Laboratory of Food and Resource Economics conducting an evidence based study on how our food system operates and the implications of how we choose food consumption. Furthermore, Namae is a free diver in his spare time to explore and document the health of the marine ecosystems in the coastal waters of Japan. Through his research, diving, and work at L’Effervescence Namae strives to identify what we should eat to build the future that we want to see.
“A chef doesn't only cook delicious things. A chef is a person who can connect the producers and eaters to agree upon an absolute idea that every life is important. We have to pave the broken road between nature and culture to show how we are all connected.” -Chef Shinobu Namae, L’Effervescence
This year’s UN theme for World Oceans Day is “Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean," to restore a sense of vitality to our mindsets and help the ocean regain its vibrancy. In conjunction, Relais and Châteaux’s World Oceans Day theme is Seaweed Symphony, promoting the use of seaweed as a hero in the fight against climate change. The ocean sustains and connects us all, and its health is of utmost importance for future generations to prosper.
About L’Effervescence
L’Effervescence is a mindful French restaurant championing sustainability, visibility of local producers and the refined art of omotenashi. Led by visionary chef Shinobu Namae, L’Effervescence has quietly risen in ranking in many acclaimed lists, has been awarded three Michelin Stars, a Michelin Green Star and the Relais & Châteaux 2022 Ethical Cuisine Trophy.
About United Nations World Oceans Day
United Nations World Oceans Day (UN WOD) is an event hosted by the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the United Nations Office of Legal Affairs, in cooperation with its non-profit production partner Oceanic Global. Each year on 8 June, UN WOD raises global awareness of the importance of and current challenges to the ocean.
About Relais & Châteaux
Established in 1954, Relais & Châteaux is an association of 580 landmark hotels and restaurants operated by independent innkeepers, chefs, and owners who share a passion for their businesses and a desire for authenticity in their relationships with their clientele. Relais & Châteaux members are committed to preserving local heritage and the environment, as encompassed in the Charter presented to UNESCO in November 2014.
