Pro Pest Control Gold Coast Launches New Eco-Friendly Termite Protection
Brisbane, Australia, May 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Protecting You from Pests, Protecting the Environment from Pollutants
Pro Pest Control Gold Coast is excited to announce the launch of a new eco-friendly termite protection service. The service, which will now be available to customers in Gold Coast and its environs, promises to protect the environment, thus playing a part in curbing climate change.
The world has been moving actively towards a climate-positive structure, and companies are doing their best to align their services to best fit this goal.
Across the world, governments have laid out policies to help curb emissions and protect the environment. However, it is also important that members of the private industries get in on the action as well. With different industries coming together to commit to environmental action, the pest control industry also has a responsibility to do the same.
With this new termite protection service, Pro Pest Control Gold Coast is toeing this line as well and ensuring that its operations don’t affect the environment. The company has touted the new service as a win-win for all, offering environmental protection while still ensuring that clients can stay safe from termites. The fact that all clients can access it also means that this is the right move, according to company executives.
As part of their official statement, executives at Pro Pest Control Gold Coast explained that they are looking to overhaul their services to accommodate climate change. They understand the fact that the environment is currently in need of proper care, and they hope to play a part in maintaining the ecosystem.
Scott Dixon, a professional exterminator, has said that “Termite protection is vast and varied. These days, most people prefer to use control products that include chemicals and other aerosols. While these products are effective, they can have detrimental effects on the immediate environment. With this new eco-0friendly service, we’re looking to achieve optimal versatility. We’re ensuring that our customers can protect themselves while also protecting Mother Nature.”
Speaking on the service’s efficiency, Pro Pest Control Gold Coast has assured customers that they won’t miss a thing. The new eco-friendly service works just like the original one, and Pro Pest Control Gold Coast has assured customers that they will still be able to live freely without worrying about termites.
Pro Pest Control Gold Coast has confirmed that customers will be able to access this termite protection service and its full scale of benefits, which include:
Chemical-free products, which won’t trigger any allergies
Speedy service delivery, ensuring that you can be free of termites as quickly as possible
Affordability, so everyone can protect themselves when they need to
Pro Pest Control Gold Coast has assured customers that they won’t notice a difference between the new eco-friendly service and the others that they have been used to. It is also worth noting that the previous pest control and treatment services will still be available, especially for other pests.
For now, the company’s primary objective will be to ensure mass production and offer the service to as many customers as would like to have it. However, Pro Pest Control Gold Coast has also committed to finding eco-friendly ways of eradicating several other pests.
They understand that termites are just one of the many pests that their customers have to deal with. However, they also know that termites are perhaps the most common in the Gold Coast region. This is why their focus was on how to help their customers to stay safe from termites while also protecting the environment. Success with this will go a long way in helping them to develop other eco-friendly treatment solutions for other pests.
For now, customers are encouraged to try this new eco-friendly option and see how well it works for them. However, Pro Pest Control Gold Coast has given an assurance of efficiency.
About Pro Pest Control Gold Coast
Pro Pest Control Gold Coast is a full-service pest management company operating in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. The company has been working for over a decade, offering the best in quality pest control, treatment, and management. Today, Pro Pest Control Gold Coast has an expansive list of clients that stretches beyond Gold Coast and its environs.
Whether you have a pest problem in your home or office building, you can rest assured that Pro Pest Control Gold Coast is here to help. The company caters to residential and commercial clients, offering the very best in quality pest management. From termites and ants to rats and other rodents, they’re available to help you through all your pest problems.
Contact Information
You can get in touch with Pro Pest Control Gold Coast via the following channels:
Address: 1/21-23 Ereton Drive, Arundel, Qld 4214
Phone: 07 5515 0220
Business Hours: 9am – 5.30pm Monday to Friday
Email: info@propestcontrolgoldcoast.com.au
Website: https://www.propestcontrolgoldcoast.com.au
