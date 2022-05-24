Brisbane Green Rubbish Recycling Awareness Week
Brisbane, Australia, May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Raising Awareness for the Planet’s Fragile State
Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane, a highly-rated rubbish removal company, is proud to announce the launch of its Brisbane Green Rubbish Recycling Awareness Week. The initiative is to help raise awareness for proper green rubbish disposal practices, which the company aims to implement going forward.
The company, which offers effective rubbish and waste disposal services to customers, has claimed that this awareness week will help to sensitize the general public on effective and eco-friendly ways to keep waste out of their environments. Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane will also hope to get more awareness from several other companies in its field as it seeks full participation.
Executives at Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane have claimed that the week’s activities are geared towards keeping the environment safe and clean. In part, they explained:
“Climate change is real, and it is important for everyone to play their part in helping to stem the tide. This is our world, and we’ll need to band together if we hope to preserve it for our children and their children. Through this awareness week, we’ll be looking towards methods to help make our operations even more eco-friendly.”
The Brisbane Green Rubbish Awareness Week will include exhibitions from different stakeholders in the community and waste management industry
Awareness campaigns will be targeted at people in different localities
Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane will also focus on ways to make its operations more eco-friendly going forward
About Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane
Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane is a provider of high-quality rubbish and waste removal services. The company serves clients in the Brisbane, Queensland region as well as its environs. Whether you have general waste or green rubbish that you need to be taken off your property, call on Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane and let them help you out.
Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane caters to the needs of residential and commercial properties. The company has stood out for its affordable service, offering small and large cleanups as well as rubbish removals for all purposes across the Brisbane area.
The company specializes in all types of cleanups. From garden waste to construction debris and more, they’re the perfect company for the job.
Contact Information
Phone Number: 07 3062 8244
Address: 23/240 Waterworks Rd, Ashgrove QLD 4060
Business Hours: 9 am to 5.30 pm From Monday to Friday
Contact Information
