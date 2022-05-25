Aavenir Partners with CloudGo to Expand AI-enabled Source-to-Pay Solutions and Digital Workflows for ServiceNow Customers in Asia-Pacific

Aavenir and CloudGo, the co-sponsors of ServiceNow Knowledge 2022, Sydney, collaborate to deliver AI-enabled Source-to-Pay solutions to the ServiceNow customers in the APAC region. This partnership will empower Procurement, Legal, Finance, Sales, and IT teams in Asia-Pacific to harness Aavenir’s extensive S2P expertise and CloudGo’s digital workflow expertise on the ServiceNow platform to solve critical challenges in Sourcing, Contracting, Vendor, and Invoice management.