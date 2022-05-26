Shoplooks Named 2022 Golden Link Award Finalist
The nomination for Best Influencer Strategy solidifies Shoplooks’ position as a leading global influencer platform.
Los Angeles, CA, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shoplooks, an online influencer platform that’s available on the web and through mobile, has been named as one of the finalists for the 2022 Golden Link Awards. A case study for its Neiman Marcus Influencer Campaign earned the company the coveted nomination. This year’s nominees were announced by event sponsor Rakuten Marketing last May 17.
The Golden Link Awards brings together hundreds of shakers and movers in the affiliate and digital marketing industry. Shoplooks was nominated for Best Influencer Strategy alongside fellow finalists Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, ShopStyle Collective x Saks, and Split. Rakuten Marketing also announced the nominees for other categories including OPM Agency of the Year, Best Global Strategy, Most Innovative Campaign, and Advertiser of the Year.
“The Shoplooks team is beyond thrilled upon hearing news of the nomination. We have made every effort to develop a vehicle through which users can monetize original content in new and creative ways,” head Susie Zhu, Head of Shoplooks. “It was an absolute honor and pleasure to have worked on this campaign with the driven team behind Neiman Marcus.”
Shoplooks has recently launched a mobile app that enables users to manage their influencer accounts on-the-go. Creators can link products directly from brands, check earnings, and initiate campaigns using a mobile device. The Shoplooks app is available on iOS and Android.
“This recognition reinvigorates our commitment to provide creators and influencers with a platform that’s not only dynamic and effective but also very accessible,” Zhu adds.
Winners of the 2022 Golden Link Awards will be announced at the DealMaker event in Austin, Texas, on the 27th of June. The panel of judges includes esteemed industry leaders such as Peter Figueredo, Partner & Head of Client Services for House of Kaizen and Affiliate Benchmarks, and Melissa Campanelli, Editor-in-Chief of Total Retail. Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka will host this year’s award ceremony.
About Shoplooks
Shoplooks is a performance-based influencer marketing platform empowering creators to turn original content into a monetization vehicle and enabling brands to build scalable influencer campaigns with industry-leading ROI.
For more information, visit www.shoplooks.com.
Follow us on social media:
● LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shoplooks/
● Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shoplooks_official/
● Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shoplooks_KOL
● Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoplooksHQ/
The Golden Link Awards brings together hundreds of shakers and movers in the affiliate and digital marketing industry. Shoplooks was nominated for Best Influencer Strategy alongside fellow finalists Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, ShopStyle Collective x Saks, and Split. Rakuten Marketing also announced the nominees for other categories including OPM Agency of the Year, Best Global Strategy, Most Innovative Campaign, and Advertiser of the Year.
“The Shoplooks team is beyond thrilled upon hearing news of the nomination. We have made every effort to develop a vehicle through which users can monetize original content in new and creative ways,” head Susie Zhu, Head of Shoplooks. “It was an absolute honor and pleasure to have worked on this campaign with the driven team behind Neiman Marcus.”
Shoplooks has recently launched a mobile app that enables users to manage their influencer accounts on-the-go. Creators can link products directly from brands, check earnings, and initiate campaigns using a mobile device. The Shoplooks app is available on iOS and Android.
“This recognition reinvigorates our commitment to provide creators and influencers with a platform that’s not only dynamic and effective but also very accessible,” Zhu adds.
Winners of the 2022 Golden Link Awards will be announced at the DealMaker event in Austin, Texas, on the 27th of June. The panel of judges includes esteemed industry leaders such as Peter Figueredo, Partner & Head of Client Services for House of Kaizen and Affiliate Benchmarks, and Melissa Campanelli, Editor-in-Chief of Total Retail. Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka will host this year’s award ceremony.
About Shoplooks
Shoplooks is a performance-based influencer marketing platform empowering creators to turn original content into a monetization vehicle and enabling brands to build scalable influencer campaigns with industry-leading ROI.
For more information, visit www.shoplooks.com.
Follow us on social media:
● LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shoplooks/
● Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shoplooks_official/
● Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shoplooks_KOL
● Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoplooksHQ/
Contact
ShoplooksContact
Naomi Ganhinhin
+639054855791
http://shoplooks.com
Naomi Ganhinhin
+639054855791
http://shoplooks.com
Categories