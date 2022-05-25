Systweak’s “Locker for Whats Chat App” for Android Now Even Better
The updated app now comes with biometric authentication, enhanced compatibility & more.
Jaipur, India, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a reputable name in the software industry has added a range of useful updates to their Android security tool – Locker for Whats Chat App. With their latest edition, comes enhanced locking biometric system to protect personal/group chats, improved compatibility & other minor bug fixes, thus adding an extra layer of security and convenience.
The latest version of WhatsApp locker is available to download from Google Play Store and is equipped with all the essential features to secure your conversations, media files and prevent unlawful third-party access. Listed below are some new additions to Locker for Whats Chat App:
● Biometric authentication has been added.
● Improved compatibility with latest Android OS versions.
● Free upgrades are available.
● Updated all the latest lib changes.
● Resolved issues related to notifications & chat shortcuts.
● Minor bug fixes.
The CEO & Founder of Systweak Software, Mr. Shrishail Rana, said, “Improving our products and services constantly to match users’ expectations is our ultimate goal. And it’s the same commitment that we’re leading forward to create more user-friendly applications & software for Android & other Operating Systems. Having said that, our Android security application – Locker for Whats Chat App has been upgraded with a solid locking option and more effective updates to increase overall usability.”
“At Systweak, we believe in developing apps & software that serve users’ privacy & security and Locker for Whats Chat App was conceptualized with the same goal. Besides adding biometric authentication, upgrading the app for flawless functioning and other bug fixes, you can also take advantage of its useful features to exchange messages on WhatsApp without saving their contact numbers,” expressed Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice-President, Systweak Software.
For more information, please visit the official Play Store Page: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.lockerforwhatsapp
About the company: Systweak Software, the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
